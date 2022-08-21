37-year-old LeBron James puts in extra reps post ‘literally’ shutting Seattle down

NBA superstar LeBron James puts in the extra reps post his much-publicized appearance at the Crawsover Pro-Am is called off mid-way.

Entering his 20th season, LeBron James recently surpassed a milestone, signing his 2-year $97.1M contract with the LA Lakers. The four-time champion became the highest-paid player in NBA history, accounting for $532M in all-time guaranteed earnings.

Nonetheless, James deserves all the moolah, probably even more. Despite the Lakers coming off a horrid season, the King never seized to impress, doing most of the heavy lifting despite having All-Stars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the roster.

At age 37-years-old, the Lakers superstar averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG, shooting 52.2% from the field. In all likelihood, James shall surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the upcoming season as the all-time leading scorer.

Recently, LBJ was in the headlines for his much-anticipated appearance at Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am league in Seattle. The excitement had fans camping outside the Royal Brougham Pavilion at Seattle Pacific University days before the game.

Unfortunately, the contest had to be called-off mid-way. However, this didn’t stop James from doing his workout drills and putting in the work.

LeBron James gives a glimpse of his work ethic.

Despite being blessed with great genetics, King James has always been a student of the game, continuously working on his craft and physique. The evidence of this is his never-before-seen durability. The eighteen-time All-Star is in no mood to slow down.

Though the Lakers missed the playoffs, James has continued to keep his fans entertained making appearances at Pro-Am leagues. Post his spectacle at the Drew League, Bron headed to Seattle or the Crawford Pro-Am game.

Today’s @thecrawsover lineup is loaded with NBA talent 🔥 -LeBron James

-Jayson Tatum

-Dejounte Murray

-Paolo Banchero

-Chet Holmgren

-Isaiah Thomas

-MarJon Beauchamp

-Tari Eason pic.twitter.com/fDipL8YbGa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2022

Nevertheless, James was undoubtedly the biggest draw of the event, with a populous crowd waiting for his arrival. And the kid from Akron didn’t disappoint, displaying his elite athleticism, with some breath-taking dunks. Sadly, the game had to be called off midway due to condensation on the court, with reports of too many players slipping.

This was heartbreaking for fans, who had traveled miles, and sat out for hours to witness their favorite NBA players play. Amid all these happenings, James was seen hooping, showing us how he continues to maintain his durability, entering his 20th year in the league.

