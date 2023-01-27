Youngest All-Star in the NBA: How Old Was Kobe Bryant When He Beat Out Magic Johnson For the Honor?

Kobe Bryant achieved quite a bit during his NBA career, to say the least. During his Hall of Fame career, the man was a 5-time NBA champion, a 2-Finals MVP, a League MVP, and a 2-time scoring, among of course a host of other achievements.

However, what has he done when it comes to the All-Star game?

Of course, the All-Star game MVP trophy is now named after Kobe Bryant, which is fitting, considering he won it 4 times. The man even racked up 18 appearances in the All-Star game during his career.

However, that isn’t all.

There is yet another achievement that the Black Mamba holds when it comes to the All-Star weekend. And suffice it to say, this one is arguably more impressive than any others he still holds.

Kobe Bryant is the youngest player to ever feature in an NBA All-Star game

Kobe Bryant was a darn good player from the very start of his NBA career. His hard work and grit made damn sure of that during his NBA career.

However, while he was good in his rookie year, it is his sophomore year when the man really bloomed.

During that season, Bryant averaged 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.1 blocks in 26 minutes per game. The man also shot 42.8% from the field, and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

These numbers are beyond impressive for a teenager. And so, the NBA had no choice but to take notice.

RIP Kobe Bryant. Still one of my all time favorite videos 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/IhphTolQD5 — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 26, 2023

As per StatMuse, Kobe Bryant was the youngest ever All-Star, doing it at just 19 years and 169 days.

To achieve an honor that most finish their whole careers without achieving is incredible on its own. But to be the youngest to do it?

That is the stuff of dreams, right there.

However, this does raise the question. Who are the people that Kobe Bryant beat out to steal this spot?

Kobe Bryant beat out Magic Johnson to grab this achievement for himself

Magic Johnson was just 20 years and 173 days old when he achieved this honor himself, which is very impressive in its own right.

However, Magic Johnson isn’t the one that places second on this list.

No, that spot goes to LeBron James, who did it at 20 years, and 52 days old.

To think that this was so close to being yet another one on the King’s long list of achievements.

