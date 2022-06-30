“At what age did Michael Jordan come back?”: Dwyane Wade has a net worth of $175 million but is still teasing an NBA return

Dwyane Wade recently took it to social media, posting a video of him getting his shots up and throwing down a dunk.

Dwyane Wade is one of the most skillful guards to set foot on the NBA hardwood. Being the fastest player on the floor at any time, “The Flash” was able to get buckets at will, and at the same time would shut down the best player on the defensive end.

Having played 1,054 games in the league, the former Miami Heat legend averaged a staggering 22 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field over an illustrious 16-year career.

D-Wade ended his career with a pretty decorated resume – 13 All-Stars selections, 8 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, 1 scoring title, 3 championships, and a Finals MVP.

Just like many other superstars in league history, Wade also grew up idolizing Michael Jordan. And at age 40, Dwyane is hoping to achieve a similar, unreal feat just like the Bulls GOAT.

Dwyane Wade teases to make a Michael Jordan-type NBA return

For those who don’t know, MJ had retired twice (1993 & 1998) during his career, before finally hanging up the boots in 2003. At the end of 1992-1993, after winning his third straight title, “His Airness” decided to quit basketball in order to pursue his dream of being an MLB star.

A year later, Mike came back to NBA, winning 3 more titles with the Bulls, only to retire for a second time due to complications with the front office. And while this time it seemed as if Jordan was retired for good, having the crazy passion for the game, the 5-time MVP made yet another return. This time playing for his own Washington Wizards, the GOAT averaged 21.2/5.9/4.4 at the age of 38 and 39 during the 2001-2002 & 2002-2003 campaigns.

Recently, Dwyane Wade posted a video on his Instagram where he is seen getting a few shots up and throwing down a dunk. What is more interesting is the cryptic caption “The Flash” has used for the post:

What age did Jordan come back?

Well, just like Michael was with the Wizards back in 2001, D-Wade is also a minority owner of the Utah Jazz. And clearly, both these skillful guards fall into that rare group of players who absolutely love the sport and are willing to put the jerseys on at any given moment.

Now D-Wade already has a whopping net worth of $175 million, however, he could very likely be wanting to add to that by securing an NBA contract… maybe from Utah?

However far-fetched this seems, it won’t be shocking to see Wade pull a Jordan-type move and make a return to the league.

