“Paul Pierce’s ‘The Truth’ has to be the most amazing nickname of all time”: When Dwyane Wade lauded the Celtics star, Allen Iverson, and Damian Lillard for their cool nicknames

According to Dwyane Wade, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has the most amazing nickname of all time – “The Truth”.

The NBA fraternity has an incredible culture of giving nicknames to players. This tradition has been going on ever since the league was established.

A few notable ones from the past are – “Wilt the Stilt” (Wilt Chamberlain), “The Logo” (Jerry West), “Dr. J” (Julius Erving), “His Airness” (Michael Jordan), among a whole bunch of other cool ones.

Whereas, a few famous ones from the modern NBA are – “King James” (LeBron James), “Black Mamba” (Kobe Bryant), “The Big Ticket” (Kevin Garnett), and “Chef Curry” (Stephen Curry).

A few months back, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade revealed the names of the players whose nicknames he found the best.

Apart from Paul Pierce, Dwyane Wade also names Damian Lillard and Allen Iverson as the players with amazing nicknames

D-Wade made an appearance on a WIRED video where he answered a few fans’ questions on Twitter. One of the many intriguing questions was:

What NBA player has the best nickname ever (all time)?

Lauding Pierce, Allen Iverson, and Dame Dolla, D-Wade said:

“It’s a lot of guys. The first one comes to mind is Paul Pierce, The Truth. I feel like it gets no doper than that. But Allen Iverson, The Answer. To be the answer, that’s dope. Dame Lillard, Logo Lillard. There’s so many amazing nicknames, but the first one comes to mind is The Truth.”

Agreed, all three of these superstars have some of the coolest nicknames ever. However, Wade might be slightly humble in not naming himself on this list.

Getting the nickname “The Flash” from Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane didn’t like it initially. A few years back, the 13-time All-Star had revealed how he later got accustomed to it.

“When he gave it to me I didn’t like it first. But he told the media and it started catching on. And I started to see what he saw. I was like ‘Man I am fast’. Then I bought into it.”

"When he gave it to me, I didn't like it at first." 😂@DwyaneWade reflects on when he and @SHAQ joined forces and the birth of his 'Flash' nickname. ⚡️

A few other superstars of the league who have the some pretty cool nicknames are – “Magic” (Earvin Johnson), “Iceman” (George Gervin), “The Greek Freak” (Giannis Antetokounmpo), “Clyde the Glide” (Clyde Drexler), and “Pistol Pete” (Pete Maravich).

