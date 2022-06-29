“Scottie Pippen for sure, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Hakeem Olajuwon”: Michael Jordan picks his team

NBA legend Michael Jordan reveals the five players he would pick up with whom he’d never lose a game.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever pick up the basketball, Michael Jordan had opponents beat with his mere presence on the court. The Bulls legend dominated the NBA for nearly a decade in the 90s. His Airness had two 3-peats under his belt and was the Finals MVP each time.

During his iconic run in the 90s, Jordan blocked the path of several Hall of Famers from adding a championship to their resumes. These included the likes of Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, and Patrick Ewing. Thus there was a reason why MJ earned the nickname Black Jesus.

However, there were many players in the league that Jordan admired. Thus when asked which five guys would he pick for his team, the Bulls guard replied the following.

“Scottie Pippen for sure. Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Hakeem Olajuwon. I got no chance of losing, none at all.”

Also read: “Michael Jordan had the deepest offensive arsenal ever!”: NBA Twitter reacts to an old clip of the Bulls GOAT EMBARASSING Hakeem Olajuwon with a double-clutch layup

Nonetheless, MJ had special praise for the seven-foot Hakeem Olajuwon, applauding his versatility as a player.

Michael Jordan addresses Hakeem Olajuwon’s skill set.

There are a handful of players to win both MVP and DPOY in the NBA. These exceptional players include MJ, Hakeem, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, no player has reached his Airness in terms of PPG in the same season he won the DPOY. The ten-time scoring champion is the only player to average 30 PPG and win MVP the same season. The only other player to reach the closest to him is Hakeem, who averaged 27.3 PPG.

Michael Jordan is the only player to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year AND average 30 PPG in a season (35.0 PPG in 1987-88) Hakeem Olajuwon is the only player even somewhat close (26.1 PPG in 1992-93, 27.3 PPG in 1993-94)#NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NMJRzch2IN — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) January 8, 2022

Nonetheless, MJ holds the Rockets legend in high regard and had the following to say about his skillset.

“Olajuwon, he was in the top-10 in five categories, steals, rebounds, block shots, scoring, and shooting percentage. To have a big guy of his size be in the top 10 in steals, you’d assume he’d be in blocks, which to me shows versatility in the type of guy he was.”

Ironically, the two championships that Hakeem won would come during MJ’s sabbatical from the NBA.

Also read: “Until LeBron’s journey is over, I can’t put him there, I’m probably going, Hakeem”: Michael Jordan’s son Marcus picks The Dream as the second-best player ever