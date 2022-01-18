Basketball

“Reggie Miller probably would’ve made another 1,500 3-pointers”: Al Harrington believes the Pacers legend could’ve ended up with way more 3-pointers if he shot as frequent as Stephen Curry does

“Reggie Miller probably would’ve made another 1,500 3-pointers”: Al Harrington believes the Pacers legend could’ve ended up with way more 3-pointers if he shot as frequent as Stephen Curry does
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch IND vs SA Paarl ODI?
Next Article
"Just don't cuss at the screen this time, Peyton Manning": Russell Wilson joins Eli Manning to single out 'The Sheriff' after he dropped an NSFW line on national TV
NBA Latest Post
“We don’t need Jimmy and Bam Adebayo, we’re winning without them”: Jimmy Butler reveals what his Heat co-stars would text him when he was out
“We don’t need Jimmy and Bam Adebayo, we’re winning without them”: Jimmy Butler reveals what his Heat co-stars would text him when he was out

Jimmy Butler claims that guys like DeWayne Dedmon and the rest of his Miami Heat…