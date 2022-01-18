“Reggie Miller probably would’ve made another 1,500 3-pointers”: Al Harrington believes the Pacers legend could’ve ended up with way more 3-pointers if he shot as frequent as Stephen Curry does

According to Al Harrington, Reggie Miller could’ve ended up with another 1,500 3-pointers if only he shot the ball as many times as Stephen Curry shoots in a single game.

Long before Stephen Curry or Ray Allen were considered the three-point shooting GOATs, back in the 80s and 90s it was Reggie Miller who was regarded as the league’s best sharpshooter.

Thanks to his incredible ability to shoot the ball at high efficiency, Reggie was able to build himself a pretty good resume. Over the span of 18 illustrious years, Miller was selected to the All-Star games 5 times and made it to 3 All-NBA teams. And once he retired, he made it into the prestigious Hall-Of-Famer in 2012 and got his legacy cemented by being included in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Playing 1,389 games in his career, the 6-foot-7 guard averaged 18.2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.1 assists per game on an efficient 47.1/39.5/88.8 shooting split. Knocking down 2,560 3-pointers, he is the league’s 3rd highest on the all-time 3-point leaderboard.

However, according to former teammate Al Harrington, Miller could have shot way more 3-pointers had he played in today’s day and age.

“Steph Curry is definitely a better shooter but if Reggie Miller played in this era, he probably would’ve another 1,500 threes or something crazy”: Al Harrington

On an episode of “I AM ATHLETE”, Harrington gave his two cents on the Curry-Miller comparison. Al confidently stated how Miller could’ve ended up with 1,500 more 3-pointers than he already did if Reggie played in today’s era. Harrington explained:

“Release, he’s definitely a better shooter, but Reggie just came up during the time… I played with Reggie, like he couldn’t just shoot threes, not that he couldn’t but it was like the ball had touch Rick Smith’s hands, come back out before he shot a three. Reggie just ain’t dribble up the ball and shoot a three or kick out three…That wasn’t Reggie’s game anyway, Reggie ain’t have a handle like that.”

“Steph is definitely a better shooter but if Reggie played in this era where it was so many three-shot, I think Reggie probably would have made another 1,500 threes or something crazy.”

“I mean, cause Curry’s taking 12 a game, Reggie the most he probably took in a game was 3, maybe 4. That’s it. Back in the day, on an average. Sometimes he got hot, maybe.”

Steph has taken 8.8 3-point attempts every game of his career. Whereas, Reggie has had a career average of 4.7. The most number of 3-pointers Curry has attempted in one season is 886 (2015-2016), putting him 2nd on the all-time 3-pt field goal attempts leader. While, Reggie’s most was 536 3-point attempts in the 1996-1997 season, placing him 87th on the all-time list.

The numbers don’t lie. Had Miller played in today’s era, where more than 40 three-pointers are being tossed up, Reggie definitely would’ve had a much greater number of 3-pointers converted next to his name.