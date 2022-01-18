“Trae Young really reached the milestone faster than LeBron James and Isiah Thomas”: NBA Twitter applauds as the Hawks star as he becomes the 4th player to record 6K+ points and 2K+ assists before turning 24

Dropping 30 points and 11 assists in the win over the Bucks, Trae Young joins Isiah Thomas, Stephon Marbury, and LeBron James as the 4th player to record 6K+ points and 2K+ assists before turning 24.

Out of the 10 scheduled matchups for MLK Day, one of the more anticipated clashes was the Hawks-Bucks game, played in Atlanta. Having already lost 10 straight games at home, several enthusiasts and analysts believed Trae Young and co. had a slim chance to defeat the defending champions. However, because of Ice Trae’s heroics, ATL grabbed a much-needed 121-114 win, avoiding their longest streak without a home victory.

It was a huge night for the All-Star pair of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The dynamic duo combined for 61 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks while knocking down 19 of the team’s 39 field goals. However, Young’s 30-point and 11-assists double-double performance eclipsed their great outing.

The 23-year-old sharpshooter has now recorded 41 30/10 games in his career. To put into perspective just how incredible it is, no other Hawks player since the Pete Maravich era has more than 4.

NBA Twitter reacts as Trae Young achieves an incredible accomplishment during the Hawks-Bucks matchup

Trae recorded his 6,000th career point, on Monday night. The shifty guard now becomes only the 4th and the fastest player (243 games) in NBA history to have 6,000+ points and 2,000+ assists before turning 24 years of age, joining Isiah Thomas (288), Stephon Marbury (306), and LeBron James (311).

As soon as Trae’s feats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

The Hawks have snapped a 5-game losing streak, and are now placed 12th in the East with a subpar 18-25 record. Meanwhile, Young continues to put on an All-NBA type season averaging 27.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game.