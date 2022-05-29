Basketball

“Kevin Durant is 7 feet and can do everything a point guard can do”: When Anthony Edwards snubbed LeBron James and Michael Jordan as his picks for the GOAT debate

“Kevin Durant is 7 feet and can do everything a point guard can do”: When Anthony Edwards snubbed LeBron James and Michael Jordan as his picks for the GOAT debate
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Shaq once pulled up in a $455,000 Rolls Royce with a Kobe Bryant Decal!": When the Lakers legend brought out his custom Rolls for the Superbowl party
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant is 7 feet and can do everything a point guard can do”: When Anthony Edwards snubbed LeBron James and Michael Jordan as his picks for the GOAT debate
“Kevin Durant is 7 feet and can do everything a point guard can do”: When Anthony Edwards snubbed LeBron James and Michael Jordan as his picks for the GOAT debate

When asked for his opinion on Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards revealed that the Nets star…