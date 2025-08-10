Austin Reaves Likely Has a $180 Million Reason to Not Stay With the Lakers, Says Matt Barnes

Just because Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka acquired Luka Doncic, it doesn’t mean he can take things easy. If anything, the path to success is even more difficult than it once was. The team will have imperative decisions to make next offseason. The most significant revolves around Austin Reaves.

Reaves is without a doubt the Lakers’ third-best player. On some nights, he may become the team’s second-best. The Lakers lucked out in 2021 by signing Reaves as an undrafted free agent. It didn’t take long for him to emerge as a key contributor to the Lakers’ cause.

In the 2024-25 season, Reaves took a huge offensive leap. He went from 15.9 points per game to 20.2 points. The 6-foot-5 guard has showcased that he will be worth a pretty penny once the time comes, which is sooner rather than later.

After this season, Reaves has a playing option which he will most likely decline. His current contract was a massive steal for the Lakers, which saw Reaves earn roughly $13.5 million annually. Pelinka would hate if Reaves hit the open market, but all signs point to that to be the outcome and Matt Barnes knows why.

“One person who I’m a big fan of and I know he’s going to try to hit the open market because he’ll get a lot more is Austin Reaves,” Barnes said on the Big Shot Bob Podcast.

The Lakers have an advantage over the field since they’ll have Reaves’ bird rights. The problem comes with the amount of money he will demand. Back in June, the Lakers reportedly offered Reaves a four-year deal worth $89 million but it wasn’t to his liking. Reaves’ eyes are on an even bigger number.

“I feel like he can get a lot of money somewhere else, that probably may not be on a winning type of team. But he can get north of 160, 180,” Barnes declared.

Assuming the deal lasts for four years, if Reaves were to sign for $180 million, he would earn $45 million annually. That seems ridiculously high for a player who isn’t an All-Star, but there may be a team that convinces itself it can unlock his true potential. As great as he is, Reaves will always be the second fiddle with the Lakers due to the presence of Doncic.

Los Angeles will have a tough decision to make, especially considering they don’t have a treasure trove of assets. If they don’t receive a confirmation that Reaves will be back, a trigger may need to be pulled.

“They have refused to move him in the past, but again, I think they’re on the clock now. Understanding what’s at stake, I would be surprised if he finishes the season as a Laker,” Barnes proclaimed.

The former Lakers’ comments are quite the prediction. Pelinka and the Lakers management haven’t shown any inclination that they would move on from Reaves. They also didn’t seem like the type to trade Anthony Davis, yet here we are. If the right deal presents itself, Reaves could have a new home faster than expected.