Patrick Ewing Almost Got Sent Home From 1984 Olympics Over Shenanigans With Michael Jordan

The 1992 Dream Team is widely recognized as the best Olympic basketball team to ever be assembled. Featuring the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird all on the same team, there wasn’t a single weak link in the chain. But the 1984 team does not get the same level of recognition, despite bringing home the Gold. Featuring a fresh out-of-the-gate Jordan and the biggest collegiate star at the time, Patrick Ewing, the Knicks legend almost got sent home days before the opening ceremony of the 1984 Olympics.

Big Pat was one of those stars in the league who gave it his all on the court but was never able to win a championship, courtesy of His Airness and the Chicago Bulls. However, the New York Knicks legend did get to share the court with Black Jesus, that too in the Olympics before either of them made their NBA debut.

40 years ago today Patrick Ewing marched in the opening ceremony of the 1984 Olympics Days before he almost got sent home For getting hurt wrestling his roommate Michael Jordan Instead the two 21-year-olds led the US men to their last amateur gold ever pic.twitter.com/lYGk5Jcv1Y — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 28, 2024

Apart from sharing the court, Ewing and Air Jordan also shared a room during their stay in Los Angeles. And due to his shenanigans with Michael Jordan, the team’s head coach, Bob Knight was ready to send him home.

An article from The Athletic describes what went down between Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan for Knight to even consider such a drastic measure. The team’s assistant head coach, C.M. Newton informed Digger Phelps, who was traveling with the team, of Knight’s decision.

“Knight wants to send Ewing home. He and Jordan are roommates. They were wrestling in their room and Ewing has a twisted neck.”

Digger Phelps and Bob Knight went back years as their relationship started with both being assistant coaches to teams that were two hours away from each other. So, for Newton to inform Phelps of Knight’s decision was vital.

Given that the 1984 team had another center in Jon Koncak, the squad did not have anyone else at the five other than Ewing. So, for Knight to send Big Pat home could’ve been disastrous for the 1984 Olympic team, which would’ve changed the course of history drastically.

But Bob Knight decided not to go through with his initial action and let Patrick Ewing play in the 1984 Olympics. And that definitely was the right decision made by the head coach, given how Ewing and MJ played in the tournament.

The Black Cat and Ewing put on a show. Ewing had the defensive end on lock whereas the Chicago Bulls icon took care of the team’s offense. Having other big names like Chris Mullin on the team only bolstered the roster further.

Hoya Destroya and Jordan became the last two non-professionals (Ewing was still in college and MJ was in his rookie season) to lead Team USA to a gold medal in the Olympics. And the rest is history.