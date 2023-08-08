Austin Reaves Takes LeBron James’ Tweet As Validation Over $56,000,000 Lakers Contract: “That’s My Guy!”

Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after guard Austin Reaves (15) scores a basket and draws the foul against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The FIBA World Cup is right around the corner, and Team USA had its first showcase game tonight, hosting Puerto Rico. After the reports we had been getting about Team USA, tonight’s game was a great chance to silence the doubters, and the team did just that. Austin Reaves provided the team with a huge spark off the bench. Reaves’ efforts were acknowledged by his Lakers’ teammate LeBron James. After the game, Reaves talked about how Bron’s validations make you feel good. This made people question the validation he might have gotten from the $56,000,000 Lakers contract.

After two great seasons with the Lakers, Reaves had a chance to sign a new deal. He got the max deal that he was eligible for, as the Lakers signed him on a 4-year, $56,000,000 contract. This clearly had LeBron James happy, who made sure to let it be known through his Instagram stories.

Austin Reaves talks about LeBron James after huge performance against Puerto Rico

Before the World Cup kicks off on 18th August, Team USA had scheduled 4 showcase games. The first one was tonight, with the next three happening in the upcoming week. Tonight’s game was close in the first half, before Team USA blew it open in the 2nd half. Austin Reaves provided a huge boost off the bench, scoring 9 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1688744028240572416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This led LeBron James to head to Twitter and cheer on his young Lakers teammate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1688750046320156672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After the game ended, the Fox casters told Reaves about the tweet and asked him about the same. Reaves said,

“That’s my guy. I’ve learned a lot from him in the past 2 years. It feels good when he kinda validates that you can actually play.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1688768977281953793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It doesn’t matter if you play on the same team, but getting a public shoutout from LeBron James is special. I’m sure this would motivate Reaves to work even harder and strive to bring back to Gold for Team USA.

Reaves described how LeBron brings 18 Y/O kid’s energy to Lakers training facility

Having two NBA seasons under his belt now, Austin Reaves has worked closely with LeBron James. During that time, he’s developed a strong bond with the King. Recently, he was on All The Smoke podcast, where Reaves talked about Bron.

“He acts like a damn kid. He[LeBron James] acts like he’s 18. I never really see him in a bad mood. Always joking, laughing, having a good time. You can talk to him about anything, you could have good conversation with him. You could joke around with him. The best thing about him is that he comes to work every day happy.”

For Bron to have been in his 20th season and bring in an 18-year-old’s energy is huge. That sets the tone for the rest of the team, and clearly, it works. The Lakers overcame a horrific 2-10 start to make it to the WCF. Their goal now would be to bring home their 18th.