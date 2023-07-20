“LeBron James Acts Like He’s 18!”: Austin Reaves Names ‘Best Thing’ About Lakers Star 5 Months After He Overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 Point Tally

Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after guard Austin Reaves (15) scores a basket and draws the foul against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is back, and here’s here to stay(at least for this season). After the dishearting sweep by the Nuggets, LBJ shocked everyone by talking about possibly retiring. He crossed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387-point tally 5 months ago, and the way the roster looked, winning a ring seemed tough. However, I guess the Lakers star was impressed by their offseason moves. The Purple and Gold signed some new free agents, all the while retaining key players like Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura. Reaves recently was on All The Smoke podcast, where he discussed the ‘best thing’ about LeBron James, guarding Stephen Curry, and more.

Advertisement

Austin Reaves and LeBron have shared a close bond ever since Reaves joined the Lakers in 2021. Bron took the 25-year-old under his wing. Recently when Reaves signed his $53,827,872 contract, Bron cheered him on through a series of Instagram stories.

“LeBron James comes to work happy every day!”: Austin Reaves

In a workplace, one of the best ways you can get the best out of the employees is if the seniors bring positive energy. According to Austin Reaves, that’s exactly what LeBron James does. When asked about LeBron as the person, and not the player, Reaves told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson,

Advertisement

“He acts like a damn kid. He[LeBron James] acts like he’s 18. I never really see him in a bad mood. Always joking, laughing, having a good time. For someone you put on a pedestal, because he’s done what he’s done, for him to just be so personable. You can talk to him about anything, you could have good conversation with him. You could joke around with him. The best thing about him is that he comes to work every day happy.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu5JEBcpXGi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Being in the league 20 years, and dealing with the harsh criticism that he does every day, it’s an incredible job by LeBron to stay cheerful and positive on a daily basis.

Austin Reaves had once trolled LeBron on Facebook as a kid

As a kid growing up, Reaves was a big Lakers fan. Once, he went on Facebook and put up a meme trolling future Lakers star LeBron James for not having won a championship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAMemes/status/1635094594693263362?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Funny enough, Bron ended up winning a ring within 2 months of this post, and thankfully, Reaves hasn’t been traded yet. So, I’m guessing it’s just something the two of them might have had a laugh about.