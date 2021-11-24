“Austin Rivers had to throw the towel in after that Eastbay dunk!”: NBA Twitter applauds Greg Brown for his filthy dunk sealing the Blazers’ blowout over Denver

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Greg Brown stuns the crowd, breaking out the Eastbay dunk during the blowout win against Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers hosted the Denver Nuggets squad at the Moda Center. A contest, in which the Nuggets missed the likes of Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., and Jamal Murray, saw the Blazers win the clash 119-100.

It was a huge night for CJ McCollum, finishing the game with 32 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, to help Portland grab their 9th straight home win. Despite CJ’s game-winning performance, it was Greg Brown III who had the limelight on him.

During the dying minutes of the clash, the high-flying rookie decided to entertain the crowd, breaking out an emphatic Eastbay dunk during the course of the game. Here, have a look at the clip.

Greg Brown goes between the legs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nlc7B5hzCr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to Greg Brown breaking out the Eastbay dunk

Breaking out the Eastbay dunk is incredibly difficult. In fact, Brown III is only the second player in regular-season history to break out the emphatic dunk during the course of the game.

NBA Twitter couldn’t help but laud the 20-year-old after his play went viral on social media.

Austin Rivers has seen ENOUGH! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/iNy9oPAjfZ — Felix in Por☔️land (@FelixRadio) November 24, 2021

Greg Brown III in the dunk contest this year: pic.twitter.com/sFQhwbywpK — GaryGoat🎴 (@GaryGoatJr) November 24, 2021

Blazers Legend Greg Brown — Pinwheel Empire (@PinwheelEmpire) November 24, 2021

Teammate and fellow highflyer Larry Nance Jr. was all in for hyping the rookie after that energetic slam.

I’m still trippin off this.. How many times has this been done in an NBA game before? 🤦🏽‍♂️ @gb3elite https://t.co/P83JcM7W7s — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 24, 2021

Greg too, reacted to the clip, leaving himself hyped.

🔥🔥🔥 — Greg Brown (@gb3elite) November 24, 2021

Brown has been leaving fans in awe of his dunks ever since his high school days. Knowing him, Greg could very well take part and win the dunk contest at the All-Star Weekend ’22.