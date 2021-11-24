“LeBron James is not a dirty guy but Isaiah Stewart reacted the way he was supposed to”: Shaquille O’Neal comes out in support of the 20-year old Pistons center

Former NBA player and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal defends Isaiah Stewart’s actions during the latter’s altercation with LeBron James during the Lakers-Pistons game.

Sunday night’s altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart made headlines. The NBA announced its decision to suspend both the players involved in light of their actions on Sunday night in Detroit. James received a one-game suspension while Stewart had two games.

The controversial topic found itself space on the panel of TNT’s Inside the NBA. Shaquille O’Neal stated that Stewart did what he was supposed to. However, O’Neal believed that James was not a dirty guy, having no record of such incidents in the past.

However, co-panelist Kenny Smith disagreed with Big Diesel. The former Rockets player felt that Stewart overreacted towards the situation. Though Smith agreed that the Pistons center wasn’t wrong, he questioned the timing of his reaction.

Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford believed Stewart was a good kid, but a hit to the face could have triggered anyone.

The panel of Inside the NBA address the James-Stewart altercation.

The panel had Jamal Crawford fill in the shoes of Charles Barkley, with Reggie Miller as a special guest. The controversial topic had O’Neal come out in support of Stewart.

“LeBron’s been in the league eighteen, seventeen years, he’s never been that guy, but Stewart reacted like he was supposed to react. You hit somebody on the face, I want to fight you. Somebody hit you on the face, you either hit him back or act like you want to hit him back,” said Shaq.

However, co-panelist Kenny Smith seemed to have a different view about the entire situation. The former point guard questioned the timing of Stewart’s reactions, terming it as an overreaction.

Appearing as a guest on the show, Reggie Miller felt that blood coming off the face worked as a trigger for the 20-year old.

“It was the blood. I think that’s what triggered him, he’s a good kid, he’s a hard worker and respects the game. It was once he tasted the blood the dog started to come out of him.”

The incident has divided everyone from the fans, analysts to former players. However, the NBA’s decision to suspend both parties seems valid and justified.