“Australian native and former NBA champion Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic”: The Nets guard states his example of quarantining for two weeks after winning an Olympic medal

Australian Native and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic’s vaccination.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been all over the news lately, owing to his ongoing legal battle with the Australian government. Djokovic had faced detention on his arrival for the Australian Open. Though the twenty-time grand slam winner won the case, he could still face deportation.

There has been a complete miscommunication between Tennis Australia and the federal government. Tennis chief Craig Tiley’s approval to allow Djokovic was against the COVID-19 mandate in the country. The border officials found an error in Djokovic’s medical exemption. Thus the superstar was then questioned and kept in detention.

Djokovic, who has dominated the Australian Open for over a decade, may not find himself playing this year. His fate lies in the hands of immigration minister Alex Hawke, who has the right to exercise his special powers, revoking the 34-year old’s visa.

Recently, Australian native and Nets player Patty Mills spoke about the Djokovic situation while addressing the media post the game against the Bulls.

Patty Mills addresses Novak Djokovic’s vaccination controversy.

Having been born and raised in Australia, Mills understands the law of the land. The Nets guard has had an impressive NBA career, playing 13 seasons and winning a championship with the Spurs. Mills is fully vaccinated, adhering to the mandate in New York City.

The mandate forbids any player from practicing or playing at the home arena unless vaccinated. Mills has been witnessing a similar situation with teammate Kyrie Irving, who has been barred from playing any home games. Irving has refused to comply with New York City’s mandate citing personal reasons.

Thus when asked about Djokovic’s situation in Australia, Mills had the following reply.

“Yeah. I won an Olympic medal and quarantined in a hotel for two weeks.”

Talking about Djokovic situation with Nets Australian player Patty Mills. Asked him if he thought rules should apply to everyone: “Yeah. I won an Olympic medal and quarantined in a hotel for two weeks.” — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) January 12, 2022

Mills was referring to the Olympics in Tokyo, where he represented Australia in Men’s basketball and brought home the bronze medal.

The 33-year old is having an impressive season with the Nets, coming off the bench. Mills is shooting above 40% from the 3-point line.