Basketball

“Australian native and former NBA champion Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic”: The Nets guard states his example of quarantining for two weeks after winning an Olympic medal

"Australian native and former NBA champion Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic": The Nets guard states his example of quarantining for two weeks after winning an Olympic medal
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Tyler Herro channels his inner LeBron James!": The young Miami Heat Star replicates a block that the Miami heat fans from the mid 2010's were so used to seeing against the Atlanta Hawks
Next Article
"One of the GREAT Test hundreds": Michael Vaughan eulogizes Rishabh Pant for scoring Test century in Newlands Test
NBA Latest Post
"Australian native and former NBA champion Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic": The Nets guard states his example of quarantining for two weeks after winning an Olympic medal
“Australian native and former NBA champion Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic”: The Nets guard states his example of quarantining for two weeks after winning an Olympic medal

Australian Native and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding…