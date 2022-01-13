“Darius Garland joins the ranks of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving”: Cavaliers guard grabs his first career triple-double to make it to the exclusive list in franchise history

As the Cavaliers keep swaying with one of the youngest squads in the league, Darius Garland is catching up with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday played the league’s greatest offensive team, the Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell and Co were on a 3-game losing streak when they hosted the surprise sixth-best team from the East.

Cavs have been one of the season’s most unexpected teams. Firstly, they are 23-18 on the season and have shown a lot of potential for the rest of the year. Secondly, this is perhaps one of the only seasons since LeBron James’ departure when the club has looked like a playoff contender.

The absence of point guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio meant for the rest of the team’s mainstays will be Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland, three young guns.

Latter of the three has been one of the league’s best young players this season taking the team’s play-making responsibility along with creating plays for himself. He’s going down into the record books of the franchise alongside legends like Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) grabs his first career triple-double with this bucket! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/Nu6LybPQxC — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022

Darius Garland goes up with the likes of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Although anyone will have a mountain to climb if they want to break any record in a Cleveland uniform, Garland has opened his account after recording the first triple-double of his career. Moreover, He is just the 3rd Cavalier to do so since King James’ debut.

Triple-doubles by a Cavs player since LeBron’s first year in the league: 64 — LeBron James

1 — Kyrie Irving

1 — Darius Garland (11/10/15 tonight) (Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/A0QePEWMls — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 13, 2022

The 21-year-old guard had just 11 points in the first-ever triple-double of his NBA career. Moreover, his 15 assists paved the way for the Cavs to destroy the best offensive team in the league in their game. The Jazz was blown away by 20 points to end the game at 91-111.

This was Cleveland’s 24th victory of the season and Garland has helped in most of them, contributing with over 19 points, 7 dimes, 3 rebounds, and a steal.

Safe to say, the future of the Land is in safe hands with this young squad outperforming many top teams in the 2021-22 season to date.