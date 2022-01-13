“I’mma give Kyrie Irving the shot!”: James Harden replies hilariously when asked if Uncle Drew would play home games for the Brooklyn Nets

Nets’ superstar James Harden jokes about giving Kyrie Irving the COVID vaccine when asked about his home game availability

The Brooklyn Nets went on the road today, to play their 3rd game in 4 days. The Nets, who had been struggling a little recently, shed off their rust tonight against the Chicago Bulls. The Nets took down the Bulls in an emphatic manner, winning the contest 138-112.

Also Read: “Darius Garland joins the ranks of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving”: Cavaliers guard grabs his first career triple-double to make it to the exclusive list in franchise history

This was the 16th game that the Brooklyn trio has played together. In those 16 games, the Nets are 13-3. Kevin Durant led the scoring for the team tonight, scoring 27 points and dishing 9 assists. James Harden got a double-double, scoring 25 points and dishing 16 assists. Kyrie Irving couldn’t find his shots tonight, going 4/10 from the field, scoring only 9 points. Patty Mills with 21 off the bench, and Day’ron Sharpe with 20 points helped the Nets secure the blowout win.

James Harden jokes about giving Kyrie Irving the vaccine

Earlier today, there was news that Kyrie Irving could potentially play at the Barclays Center if the Nets are willing to pay a fine.

Kyrie Irving could be available in Nets home games if Brooklyn is willing to pay a ‘small fine’, per @SBondyNYDN 1st offense: Warning.

2nd offense: $1K fine.

3rd offense: $2K fine.

4th offense: $5K fine.

5th offense to infinity offenses: $5K fine (Via https://t.co/g9z4zDGSRz) pic.twitter.com/3WXCfxdULm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 12, 2022

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal sells his stake in the Sacramento Kings”: The NBA legend plans to pursue a business endeavor in the sports gambling industry

After the game, James Harden was asked if the team believes Kyrie can play at home. He had a huge grin and joked that he’d give Kyrie the shot.

Is James Harden still holding out hope that Kyrie Irving can play at Barclays Center? “I’m gonna give him the shot” pic.twitter.com/1tupopQFpT — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 13, 2022

The Nets look like a complete team wherever their big 3 play together. It remains to be seen whether the Nets’ Front Office would be okay to pay a fine in order to get their star back.