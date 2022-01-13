Basketball

“I’mma give Kyrie Irving the shot!”: James Harden replies hilariously when asked if Uncle Drew would play home games for the Brooklyn Nets

"I'mma give Kyrie Irving the shot!": James Harden replies hilariously when asked if Uncle Drew would play home games for the Brooklyn Nets
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Darius Garland joins the ranks of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving": Cavaliers guard grabs his first career triple-double to make it to the exclusive list in franchise history
Next Article
“I’ll plant the flag when we go 17-0 next year": Baker Mayfield may have some ambitious expectations
NBA Latest Post
"I'mma give Kyrie Irving the shot!": James Harden replies hilariously when asked if Uncle Drew would play home games for the Brooklyn Nets
“I’mma give Kyrie Irving the shot!”: James Harden replies hilariously when asked if Uncle Drew would play home games for the Brooklyn Nets

Nets’ superstar James Harden jokes about giving Kyrie Irving the COVID vaccine when asked about…