“We don’t need Jimmy and Bam Adebayo, we’re winning without them”: Jimmy Butler reveals what his Heat co-stars would text him when he was out

Jimmy Butler claims that guys like DeWayne Dedmon and the rest of his Miami Heat teammates would text him to not come back.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are currently in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference and are 0 games back from snagging the number one seed away from the Chicago Bulls. Their victory over the Toronto Raptors featured the return of Bam Adebayo back into the lineup after being out for 6 weeks due to right thumb surgery.

This unfortunately meant that Omer Yurtseven, their latest stellar rookie find, was not given any minutes today. The double-double machine was playing incredibly well for the Heat, helping them slowly climb up the standings with their two main guys being out for extended period of time.

Jimmy Butler put up 19, 10, and 10 last night while Bam had a decent 14 points and 9 rebound game on 12 shot attempts from the field.

Jimmy Butler on guys texting him not to return to the lineup.

During his postgame presser, Jimmy Butler talked about having to integrate guys back into the lineup, resulting in reduced minutes for the rest of the squad.

“Seems like whenever I text one of my teammates that would always say something like, ‘we don’t need you, we’re winning without you.’ Especially Dewayne Dedmon, he’s an honest guy,” said Jimmy.

This of course, is all in good fun as it’s well known by now that the Miami Heat is filled to the brim with guys who boast Jimmy’s sarcastic humor. It’s obvious that the Miami Heat is a better team with their two best players back active in their lineup.

However, it should also be noted that the Heat would most definitely not be where they are in the standings currently without guys like Max Struss, Omer Yurtseven, and Gabe Vincent.