Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Grizzlies Release Injury Report and Status for 2x All-Star After Suspension

Ja Morant is back! The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has completed his suspension and it looks like he could return quite early. However, will he be back in time for the game against the Houston Rockets?

The NBA had slapped quite the warning on Ja Morant after news reports surrounding gun usage and violence. The story picked up when his family members were accused of getting into a physical altercation with some fans.

Then a news report surrounding him getting violent at a mall and use of force with a 17-year-old made the headlines. Following that, he proceeded to brandish a gun in a nightclub in Denver and streamed the whole thing via his Instagram Live.

All of these were viewed as actionable offenses by the NBA and he was suspended for 8 games. Ja has now finished his suspension, and he even appeared courtside at the last game vs the Dallas Mavericks.

Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs the Houston Rockets? Memphis Grizzlies Release injury report for 2x All-Star ahead of return from suspension

As per the latest injury report, Ja Morant’s name is not on it. Which means that he is clear to play. However, given that he did not play, he might need time to get his feet back.

.@memgrizz status report, March 22 vs. @HoustonRockets: OUT

Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain

Dillon Brooks – League Suspension

Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear

Ziaire Williams – NBA G League Assignment

Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 21, 2023

Aside from Morant, Dillion Brooks is out due to suspension after accumulating his 18th technical foul of the season. Keep an eye out though, Ja Morant might still make his return tonight.

Ja Morant’s fiery stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Before being suspended, Ja was averaging superb numbers. Splits of 27.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 8 assists per game were enough to earn him an All-Star nod.

In fact, he might have even been a starter had it not for Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry having better seasons. An All-NBA nod might be on the cards, however, he will have to play out of his mind in these last few weeks.