Awestruck by Allen Iverson’s Passion, Nat Butler Reveals His Philosophy Behind NBA Photography

May 16, 2001 – U.S. – KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: RAPTORS-SIXERS KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY JERRY LODRIGUSS PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER (May 16) PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Sixers Allen Iverson screams after his team defeated the Toronto Raptors 121-88 in game five of their NBA Basketball Herren USA playoff series in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, May 16, 2001. Iverson scored 52 points in the game. (PH) NC KD BL 2001 (Horiz) (mvw) News Archive – May 16, 2001 – ZUMAm67

If you’ve ever wondered about where some of the most iconic photos in NBA history have come from, chances are you’ve seen the work of Nat Butler. For nearly four decades, Butler has been courtside with his camera, capturing the league’s biggest moments on film. Now, the famed photographer is looking back at some of his favorites during an interview promoting his new book Courtside: 40 Years of NBA Photography.

Advertisement

Butler appeared on WSC Sports to speak about how flashy plays were always fun to capture, but the moments of emotion meant the world to him. “Yes, there’s beautiful dunks and jumpers and dribble drive or something. But I love just the raw emotion,” he stated. That kind of perspective is what has separated him from the pack. He’s not just capturing ball, he’s capturing feelings.

A player whom Butler loved to shoot was Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. “One of my favorite shots, and he made a comment that it was one of his, was Iverson screaming to the crowd,” Butler said, referring to the well-known image of The Answer getting hyped with the fans.

“He was so much fun to shoot because of his energy, his passion. And sometimes it is difficult in a single image to capture that. You don’t have a sequence of something like a video, but just that one moment,” added Butler, who pulled back the curtain on what he looks for when shooting.

Still, Iverson wasn’t the only player who gave Butler unforgettable material. He’s been there for countless moments that remind fans why sports matter. He recalled one in particular that slipped just past his publishing deadline but still stuck with him. This one involved Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum shortly after his 2024 NBA Finals win.

“There was a shot that we couldn’t get into the book, it was after the deadline, when the Celtics won the title in ’24 of JT lifting up Deuce (his son). That shot was everywhere. I wanted to try and get that in but we had missed the deadline,” Butler said. “But the emotion of that. As a parent, him sharing that moment with his son. Things like that are just so special to me.”

You can tell by the tone of his voice why Butler is considered the MJ of basketball photography. Tatum holding up his son after finally winning a championship wasn’t just a sports moment; it was a life moment. And in the same way Butler’s Iverson photo captured the energy of Philly basketball, the Tatum photo captured what victory can mean beyond the scoreboard.

Some of Butler’s most famous works also include another Boston legend, Bill Russell. Butler took the 11-time champion’s iconic ’11 rings’ photo, and it’s clear to see why Nat is indeed one of the best in the business.

And that’s the beauty of Nat Butler’s work. He makes the NBA feel human. The posters, the headlines, the celebrations, they all come and go, but his photos make sure the feelings last. Just like Iverson’s scream, he reminds us that basketball isn’t only about who wins or loses, it’s about the moments. Moments that stick with fans long after the final buzzer.