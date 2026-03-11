Jaylen Brown Slams NBA Officiating on X After Being Ejected During Celtics vs. Spurs

Jaylen Brown was ejected midway through the second quarter in a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. After not receiving a foul for what he thought was a push by Stephon Castle, the MVP candidate lit into the official, Tyler Ford, receiving one technical foul before promptly getting another which ended his night. Safe to say, Brown was not happy about the officiating, and did not hide it post-game.

Advertisement

Even before the final buzzer flew, Brown took to social platform X to slam officials. He wasted no time in getting his money’s worth on what should ultimately result in a fine.

“This the sh*t I be talking about,” Brown tweeted.

This the shit I be talking about — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2026

The play in question came with around three minutes left in the second quarter. Brown was driving to his right on the sideline, and Castle put a hand on his waist as he was trying to get in front of him. The Boston Celtics guard decided to sell the contact and fall out of bounds, causing a turnover, but he was irate that no foul was called on Castle for a push.

It was a questionable play, yes, but it looked like it was called correctly. Nevertheless, amid an intense battle with another contender, Brown felt the need to get in the official’s ear about it. Unfortunately, he took it too far and received a technical.

Nobody had too big a problem with the initial technical foul. But when Brown went back to say something else to the official, the crew chief stepped in and assessed a second tech, ejecting him from the game. It escalated very quickly, and before anyone knew it, the MVP candidate was heading to the locker room.

Jaylen Brown receives two quick technicals and being ejected – Celtics commentary. Brian Scalabrine on the officials:

“YOU ARE RUINING THE GAME” pic.twitter.com/VzsOxT4uQN — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 11, 2026

While in the locker room, it seemed like Brown still had more to say. He has had his gripes with officiating all season long. Coming into the game, he had five technical fouls on the year, tying him for seventh in the NBA.

Even the Celtics commentator Brian Scalabrine had something to say about the two technicals after they happened. “You are ruining the game!” he said.

The Spurs ultimately got the better of the Celtics overall, winning 125-116. Jayson Tatum put up 24 points, with Derrick White adding 34. But Victor Wembanyama’s 39 and De’Aaron Fox’s 25 were too much for the C’s to overcome.