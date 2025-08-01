“Scratched Everything in My Part”: Kelsey Plum Talks About Her Cameo in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 came out last week on Netflix, finally giving us an update that’s been 29 years in the making on everyone’s favorite golf-ball-a-whacker guy. The movie is completely over-the-top and absurd, but also extremely hilarious at times, making it worth a watch for any comedy fans.

One of the aspects of the movie that has people talking is the insane number of cameos in it. From Eminem to Steve Buscemi, Guy Fieri to Post Malone, Margaret Qualley to Eric Andre, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with how many recognizable faces keep popping up.

Adam Sandler really mined the world of sports for a lot of these cameos. One can’t even count the number of pro golfers that either played themselves, such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and John Daly or played other parts, such as LPGA legends Nancy Lopez and Nelly Korda playing doctors in the mental institution where Shooter McGavin was committed.

Not content to stick to the links, Happy Gilmore 2 has all kinds of other athletes, too. Travis Kelce and Reggie Bush have memorable parts, and hockey legends Chris Chelios and Sean Avery also appear. It was great to see women’s basketball get some shine, too, as Los Angeles Sparks guard and four-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum played the starter at the municipal golf course where Happy attempts to begin his comeback.

Plum sat down with Matt Barnes on the All the Smoke podcast to talk about her experience with the movie, and it sounds like she had a blast. “It was so random,” she said. “I got a call from my agent one day and he was like, ‘Hey, Adam asked if you wanted to be in Happy Gilmore,’ and I was like, ‘What?!'”

Plum got to set in New Jersey, learned her lines, got her hair and makeup done, and then she got to meet Sandler. “They asked me to go into this trailer. I walk in, and in walks Adam, and he was just like the most warm, welcoming person. He was like, ‘Yo! Do y’all know who this is?!’ And he’s pointing to me! I’m like, ‘What?!'”

Sandler pumped Plum up to everyone else in the trailer. “‘This one won us the gold, this one won us the gold!'” she remembered him saying, which is of course a reference to the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game between the USA and France, in which Plum scored 12 points off the bench, including two critical free throws with 12 seconds left to put Team USA up four.

Just as she did in the Olympics, Plum needed to be cool under pressure in this movie, because Sandler threw a curveball at her at the last second.

“We go out on set,” Plum said “and he scratched everything in my part. Scratched everything. So I’m like, ‘OK.’ People don’t know, Adam obviously acts, but produces, writes, picks all the actors, and it’s amazing to watch him work, because he’s behind the camera, he’s in front of the camera.”

Sandler had one bit of direction for Plum. “I did my lines, and he’s like, ‘No. You gotta be a bigger b****. No, you’re way too nice, you gotta do it again, do it again.’ So it ended up just being this great moment, and it was awesome. I got his number, so he’s been amazing.”

If you’ve ever wanted to see Plum talk about Grizzly Adams, or Bad Bunny smear honey on Travis Kelce’s chest (no judgment here), or Xander Schauffele and Ricky Fowler making ‘That’s what she said’ jokes, then Happy Gilmore 2 is the movie for you. Check it out on Netflix and get ready for a fun time.