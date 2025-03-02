Ayesha Curry Once Made Stephen Curry’s “Heart Drop” With Her Statement After Sister Sydel’s Marriage

In his 15-year-long career, Stephen Curry has proven to be one of the best when it comes to handling pressure. Be it draining shots from a distance at the buzzer or landing clutch shots in nerve-wracking championship games, Steph has been through it all. But even a cold-blooded killer like Steph can be thrown off his game sometimes, especially in an off-the-court situation.

Advertisement

One such moment happened back in 2018 after his sister Sydel got married. Steph, a father of three at the time, and his family were headed back home in a private jet.

The superstar’s wife, Ayesha, wanted to record a video with a sweet little message for her sister-in-law, Sydel, and her brother-in-law, Damion Lee. In the video, Ayesha said, “And just like that, we’re headed home with a bigger family than we got here with.”

She was obviously referring to Damion, who was now the latest addition to their family. However, the four-time NBA Champion was probably too busy enjoying his popcorn and he didn’t understand what she meant at first.

Leaving Sydel Curry’s wedding, Steph got scared for a minute thinking Ayesha was pregnant again lmao pic.twitter.com/REOfYXaxKQ — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 4, 2018

What Steph thought Ayesha meant can only be assumed. It is possible he thought they were going to welcome another child. Whatever it was that he assumed had him looking stunned for a second.

His smile suddenly turned into shock, and he asked, “What you mean?” The realization of what Ayesha meant then dawned on him and he burst into laughter. The clip found its way to X and had hilarious responses from fans.

One fan wrote, “His heart dropped.” Steph’s son, Canon, was born only months before the wedding, which explains the momentary shock on his face. Outside of that, Steph is undoubtedly a great father who enjoys being around his kids much more than any of the life’s luxuries that he has rightfully earned.

Stephen Curry once explained why being a father is so special for him

In a league as competitive as the NBA, even the greatest of players can have some bad games. Players often feel dejected and disappointed after those outings. However, in the case of fathers like the Warriors veteran, that feeling instantly goes away as soon as they reach home to their kids.

“Being a father kind of gives you something more to play for. I think off the court, it just grounds you every day, because no matter if I have a good game, bad game, score 40, score 10, I think my daughter’s going to be happy to see me when I get home, and that kind of makes everything all right,” Steph said back in 2015.

Because of his kids, Steph rarely has a bad day. Even when he doesn’t play a good game or his team loses, all those thoughts fade away when he reaches home.