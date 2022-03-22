LaMelo Ball’s immaculate leadership, Miles Bridges going ballistic and much more!: Charlotte Hornets Playoff Picture

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have a bunch of strengths, and despite their recent win-streak, a lot of weaknesses too, and so, A LOT, to discuss

HOW DO YOU FEEL, HORNETS FANS?

For a while there, it seemed like there was a massive, dark, dreary cloud over the heads of the franchise, as they just couldn’t stop losing games. Heck, at one point, they’d even lost 6 whole games on the bounce!

In stark contrast though, LaMelo Ball and co., have now put together an incredible 5-game win streak, which includes games against the Hawks and even a burning hot Mavericks side.

All-in-all, we’re guessing fans are ready to throw the ‘WE’RE MAKING THE PLAYOFFS’ party already. But Hornets fans, hold on just a tad bit longer there.

There are STILL some kinks to work out here, despite all the positivity, which is exactly what we’re here to talk about today.

So, with that being said, let’s get into it, shall we?

Miles Bridges finally takes off the Cloak of Invisibility!

Before we get into the negatives here, how about some positives?

For starters, Miles Bridges is back like Nickelback, baby… except Nickelback was never…back.

Terrible saying aside, over the last 5 games, Miles Bridges has been averaging an impressive 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and just 1 turnover per game. Furthermore, the man’s stroke finally seems to be back online, with shooting 57.4% from the field and a scorching 55.2% from beyond the arc.

It isn’t any coincidence that Bridges’s amazing run of form has come at the same time as the Hornets’ win-streak. At the end of the day, the man is an absolutely integral part of their quality on both ends. So, if that kind of player starts to find himself again, why wouldn’t the team be winning?

Has LaMelo Ball been watching tapes of the Point-God?

LaMelo Ball is a brilliant, brilliant young player who can do a whole lot of things. His defense has been much improved since he first entered the league, his aggressiveness to go to the rim instead of settling has gone way up, and of course, his overall scoring bag has grown far more effective than it was ever expected to be.

But more than anything else, despite his passing being incredible since the very start, Melo has now become more than just a true point guard. He has become a floor general.

Spoke with LaMelo, Isaiah Thomas and Miles Bridges today about how Thomas is giving an assist to LaMelo in different ways. It’s benefited the #Hornets. “People like that, you love to be around, love to soak up all the knowledge,” LaMelo told me.https://t.co/6byScUhxzu — Rod Boone (@rodboone) March 21, 2022

In earlier times, Ball looked to get people comfortable, getting them easy shot after easy shot, which definitely worked well. Then, from the start to the All-Star break of this season, he was more adamant about scoring the ball himself instead of looking for his teammates. He did that well, but since his teammates never got going, the Hornets often conceded defeat.

However, the player has finally found the best way to go about things. Now, he’s looking for his teammates for often than ever while also demanding more from each and every one of them. And then, from the opportunities that open up for himself, he easily scores his share of the total points.

This makes Melo a puppeteer of the game, something only point-greats such as Chris Paul and Magic Johnson have learned to do throughout NBA history.

Good, but not great

Ahhh, now we come to the not-so-positive.

The Hornets have definitely improved on the defensive end of the floor this season, something that can be attributed to the efforts of players like Cody Martin, PJ Washington, and even LaMelo Ball.

As things stand though, they still stand just 16th in the defensive rankings, giving away 112.4 points per 100 possessions.

Now, 16th is the middle of the pack in the NBA, which definitely isn’t bad. But considering how competitive the East is this season, along with the team scoring 113.3 points per 100 possessions, just 0.9 points higher than what they give up.

If the Hornets have any chance to make the postseason, it’s only one that will come with better defense. Or else there could be hell to pay ahead.

Don’t get cocky, it’s gonna get rocky!

A 5-game winning streak is nice, but can the Hornets keep it going?

If the schedule says anything, probably not.

Out of the 10 games, this franchise has left during the regular season, 2 will come against the Knicks, while also 1 against the Jazz, Nuggets, Bulls, 76ers, and the Nets each. In other words, a whopping 7 games will be difficult ones, to say the very least.

LAMELO BALL KNOCKS DOWN THE CLUTCH FLOATER TO PUT THE @hornets UP 3! pic.twitter.com/dlc1Q9reII — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2022

To be clear here, the franchise can clearly win games against all of these teams. But, is it the likely scenario?

No, ladies and gentlemen. No, it’s not.

So… where does that leave LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets?

As things stand, the Charlotte Hornets stand 9th in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 37-35.

Calling this situation a bleak one would frankly be an over-exaggeration. But frankly, calling it a hopeful one wouldn’t be much different.

Sure, the team could catch the Brooklyn Nets (38-34) within the next few games to become the 8th seed. But even then, while they’re practically a lock for the play-in tournament, they’d still be facing the aforementioned Nets, Hawks, and Raptors in it.

If we’re being honest here, things could break either way. And personally, I hope they break just right, for LaMelo Ball and his team.

