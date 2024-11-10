Ayesha Curry Steals the Spotlight at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in $2500 Upcycled Denim Tanaka Vintage Gown

Mar 23, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Ayesha Curry talks to a fan during a timeout between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ayesha Curry is known for her numerous philanthropic ventures. But Baby2Baby is one particular cause that is close to her heart. It is a non-profit founded by Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof in 2011. Baby2Baby is a nonprofit that provides children living in poverty across the country with diapers, clothing, and all the necessities that every child deserves.

The charity hosts an annual gala for fundraising, and Ayesha’s appearance at their 2024 Gala turned heads. She was dressed in a Tanaka Vintage denim gown. But what made her outfit special was the fact that the denim was all upcycled.

Not only was her dress gorgeous, but it was also sustainably made. Upcycling denim is an important alternative to prevent environmental pollution from the fashion industry. The process of making jeans is environmentally harmful, requiring a lot of water and chemicals. Upcycling can help prevent clothing from ending up in landfills.

Ayesha is all about environmental conservation. In 2016, she gave an interview on how she, as an individual and working mother, reduced her carbon footprint in her kitchen. So wearing an environmentally friendly in 2024, 8 years on, just goes to show that she does practice what she preaches and that she’s all in on environmental conservation.

The gown, priced at $2,500, is the label’s very first piece designed with different blue tones & black Levi’s denim up-cycled to avoid waste. It also features a lace-up back, meaning that it can be adjusted to fit according to the person wearing it.

Baby2Baby’s 2023 Gala held last year, managed to raise a record-breaking 12 million dollars. It allowed the charity to reach over one million children this year. This helped families who were forced to make impossible choices daily, choosing between buying diapers or feeding their children.

The Gala honors a celebrity mother every year, with several women being honored in the past, including Vanessa Bryant. The 2024 Gala was in honor of actress Charlize Theron. Ayesha, who’s listed as an ‘Angel’ on their website, was, of course, in attendance to do her part.

The star-studded event also saw a slew of big names in attendance. From 13x Grammy-nominated singer Katy Perry to Victoria’s Secret Supermodel Heidi Klum.