“Looking at Me Sideways”: Steph Curry Recalls Kevin Durant’s Hilarious Reaction After Sharing Proposal Plans to Ayesha in 2010

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant’s friendship blossomed during their time together as teammates on the Golden State Warriors. However, that isn’t where their friendship began. They played together on the 2010 FIBA World Cup team. During that time, they grew close to each other, reaching the point where Curry revealed his proposal plans for Ayesha to Durant.

Durant and Curry quickly noticed that they had a lot in common. During their time in Turkey for the 2010 FIBA World Cup, the two were constantly together. Whether it was team dinners or sitting together on the bus, they found a true friendship between themselves. It was during one of these dinner that Steph revealed his plans to propose to his long-time girlfriend Ayesha.

Curry and Durant recalled the conversation many years later when they were teammates in the NBA. Steph went in-depth about the backstory behind Durant being one of the first people to know about his plans to propose to his eventual wife.

“I was stressed out because when I got back from Turkey, I thought I was gonna propose to my wife,” Curry said. “I told him at the table, and he was looking at me sideways like, ‘For real?'”

Durant pitched in, stating the reasoning for his shock. They were only 22 at the time, which Durant felt was young for marriage. Regardless, he was supportive of Curry’s decision.

The two went on to help the United States win the 2010 FIBA World Cup, and Curry went on to celebrate by proposing to Ayesha once he returned home. The theme of the proposal featured elements from the film ‘The Notebook’.

Curry picked out somewhere sentimental to complete the proposal. The location of their first kiss, his parents’ driveway. He shared with Parade magazine in 2016 how he was able to get everything to go smoothly.

“The plan was to act like we were going to a family cookout,” Curry said. “So we pulled up to the house, and I stopped in the middle of the driveway, got down on my knee, and went into my spiel. Little did I know the whole family was looking out the window, videotaping the moment.”

Ayesha was caught off guard, but she didn’t hesitate in her response. She said yes, and the rest between them is history.