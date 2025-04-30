Steph Curry’s Son Canon’s Athletic Antic Had Mother Ayesha Confused

The Curry family breeds athletic talent. Steph Curry is the direct by-product of his parents’ athletic capabilities. However, that has now transferred to his children with Ayesha. The mother of four witnessed her eldest son, Canon, display his athletic abilities in front of her. The reaction she had was pure confusion.

To understand the athletic trait of the Curry family, we need to break down the family’s lineage. It begins with Dell and Sonya Curry. The former couple were incredible athletes in their day. Dell spent 16 years in the NBA and made a name for himself as one of the best shooters of his era. Sonya was a standout volleyball player during her time in college at Virginia Tech.

Each one of their children inherited some form of athletic abilities. Steph and Seth went on to extensive NBA careers. Of course, Steph in particular revolutionized the game of basketball with his shooting ability. Their sister, Sydel, followed in her mother’s footsteps. She played volleyball at the collegiate level for Elon University.

Stephen and Ayesha’s children are still young, but she has witnessed her son Canon perform a remarkable feat. In a guest appearance on the talk show, Sherri, Ayesha recalled the moment in detail.

“Our son Canon has so much energy,” Ayesha said. “The other day, I kid you not, he box jumped our kitchen counter. You want to start yelling, but it was impressive.”

Canon’s parkour stunt was incredibly dangerous, but Ayesha couldn’t find it in her heart to scold her child. This was mainly because she couldn’t contain her amazement at his jumping ability.

Despite the signs of an athlete, the Curry family remains adamant about not forcing sports on their children. Steph doesn’t want his kids to feel they have to walk in his shoes and live up to his legacy.

Steph wants his kids to find their path

The idea of his children pursuing basketball is great, but Curry doesn’t want to force his kids to do so. He wants them to organically fall in love with the game, similar to how he and his brother, Seth, were able to.

Specifically, when it comes to Curry’s sons, he doesn’t want to apply pressure. His top priority is being there for them in whatever they put their heart into.

He’s kind of the athlete but I don’t know,” Curry said. “If basketball, golf, baseball, whatever it is. The biggest thing is whatever they decide to do like, this is full support and understanding.”

Steph Curry understands the importance of an accepting father. He doesn’t hold any prejudice toward any form of passion among his children even if they don’t end up liking basketball.