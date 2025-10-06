Ayesha Hasn’t Let People Identifying Her as Steph Curry’s Wife Ruin Her Ambitions

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry watch as Jannik Sinner of Italy plays Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Men s Finals of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The life of a celebrity contains problems unbeknownst to the average person. Ayesha Curry loves everything that comes from her marriage to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. However, living in the shadow of her husband is not an easy thing to do.

Advertisement

In the eyes of Stephen Curry, Ayesha is more than just his wife. She is an extremely talented chef, actress and businesswoman. Unfortunately, not everyone is capable of viewing Ayesha with the same lens which her husband does.

Ayesha asserts that a lot of the business opportunities that she has been presented with have been courtesy of her association with Stephen. But that doesn’t mean, she didn’t have to put in the hard work.

“Parts of it have afforded me doors to be open,” Ayesha said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I obviously have to walk through them and then put in the work to stay in the room. I’m grateful for that side of things.”

That said, Ayesha thrives on being independent, which is evident by countless business deals she has managed to seal on her own. Unfortunately, as it often happens with successful women, people don’t always give them the credit that they deserve.

Ayesha is often only viewed as Steph Curry’s wife, and to this day, it bugs her.

“I think people just don’t realize that there is a life outside of where we are now in our adulthood,” Ayesha proclaimed. “I think people can’t see past the surface.”

Although she might not be able to fix this rot in society, Ayesha hasn’t allowed that to ruin her ambitions either. The 36-year-old jack-of-all-trades continues to pursue her passions in all areas of business and does so unapologetically. “It s**** so bad, but I’m going to keep trying,” Ayesha revealed.

Ayesha has slowly rewritten the narrative that people have falsely created surrounding her name. She has not only launched a plethora of cookbooks using her expertise in the department but also opened a restaurant called ‘International Smoke’ in 2017.

She also featured in a 2024 film Irish Wish starring Lindsey Lohan. It’s also worth mentioning that Ayesha has created a skin care company to add to her ever-growing portfolio. Sweet July launched in 2020 and has continued to thrive ever since.

These are just glimpses of the work that Ayesha Curry puts in everyday. There are many other businesses she dabbles in, which most people haven’t heard off because they aren’t really mainstream. So, it’s high time, she gets credit for the work she does and not just be recognized as Stephen Curry’s wife.