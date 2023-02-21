“I’m reading!”: How Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Waved Charles Barkley Away In Their First Off-Court Encounter At All-Star Festivities

One of the greatest to ever play in the NBA, and probably the greatest center ever, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was honored at this All-Star Game.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a player who ranks alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James as a constant feature on most NBA fans’ Mount Rushmore. He played in the NBA for 20 years, winning 6 championships and 6 MVP trophies.

Kareem’s greatness as a basketball player was apparent since his college years. As a freshman at UCLA under John Wooden, his freshman team would beat the varsity team regularly.

Abdul-Jabbar won 3 NCAA championships in his 3 seasons of varsity play. He was perhaps the most touted prospect to enter the NBA ever when drafted. He also had the option to represent USA at the Olympics, but passed it over in protest over the Vietnam Draft.

Since retirement, Abdul-Jabbar has been a writer, social worker as well as a journalist.

Also Read – “Wanted to Beat Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce”: Charles Barkley Was Crestfallen After Losing Over $100k in Super Bowl LVII Betting

Charles Barkley says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar preferred reading a book to talking to him

Charles Barkley was recently a guest with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show. Chuck complained about the Super Bowl and Shaq’s gifts, among other things.

He also talked about the importance of the All-Star weekend for NBA players and fans. While doing so, he mentioned that the NBA should commemorate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at this edition (which they did). He also revealed the hilarious story of their very first meeting:

“Yeah, it wasn’t a good time. So at the All-Star Game, all the guys get together in a room beforehand just before they’re announced to the crowd. So Kareem is sitting at the corner, and I’m with like Bird, McHale and Karl Malone.”

“I said ‘I’ve never met Kareem before.’ They’re like ‘Go up and say hello to him!’. And he’s sitting over in the corner by himself with his head down, he’s got a book.”

“And I walk over and I say ‘Hey Mr. Jabbar, can I talk to you?’. He looks at me and he says ‘I’m reading.’. I turn around, and these fools are laughing at me. They’re on the floor dying laughing. I didn’t know what to say, and I was like ‘OK!’.”

“But he’s been cool with me since then. He’s had one of the most incredible lives ever. Everybody knows about his basketball exploits, but his humanity – these essays he writes – he’s so thoughtful. And I have so much admiration for him.”

Also Read – “Shaquille O’Neal Will Just Give Me Stuff He’s Endorsing!”: Charles Barkley Predicts What Inside the NBA Co-Workers Might Get Him for 60th Birthday