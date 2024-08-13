Paul George Defends Trae Young from Being Portrayed as a Selfish Player

Trae Young is one of the most ball-dominant players in the league. His career usage percentage of 32.2% is the fourth highest ever in the history of the NBA. Additionally, the young guard is not afraid of pulling the trigger from deep frequently, which has led many fans to criticize his style of play as selfish. Young recently appeared on Podcast P with Paul George, where the duo discussed the selfish label that is often placed upon the Atlanta Hawks guard.

The three-time All-Star claimed that his teammates would attest that he is an unselfish player. Ice Trae added that he has had a pass-first mentality since his rookie year. Young thinks that if his squad wins more consistently, then fans won’t view him in the same light.

Meanwhile, PG-13 couldn’t wrap his head around the negativity around Trae Young despite his incredible stats. According to George, Young deserves more acknowledgment for being one of the best scorers and passers in the league. He believes that the 25-year-old should have been selected to more than just three All-Star teams.

“I don’t know where the hate for you came from.. You got to respect and give credit where credit is due… It’s corny man, I believe it’s some bull**** gatekeeping,” PG said.

Young suggested that he doesn’t get All-Star approval from NBA coaches out of spite as they can’t stop him from dominating.

George isn’t the only peer who has spoken in support of Trae Young. When he couldn’t make the original All-Star team, Curry was heard saying “it’s politics” to him after a game against the Hawks. Curry implied that there was a systemic effort to exclude him.

The Hawks guard was putting up close to 27 points and 11 assists per game at the time, numbers that definitely screamed All-Star. Therefore, even some prominent players in the league feel that Young deserves more respect.

Trae Young despises the word ‘selfish’

The lack of acknowledgment is unsettling for Young but not more than the ‘selfish’ label. In March, he told Taylor Rooks that he asked his coaches to avoid the word ‘selfish’ during team meetings even when it is not directed at him. The word itself irks him to no end. The guard claimed that he isn’t a self-centric player and does everything in his power to ensure winning.

“I think the one thing that just makes me the most mad is just the word ‘selfish… Selfish is just one thing that doesn’t run in any part of my body and just ever since I was a kid like I’ve always just wanted to do things for others and just impact winning.”

At any rate, Trae Young is definitely one of the best Point Guards in the league. He has regularly been a 20+ points and 10+ assists option.