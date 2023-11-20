“Back to Where the Game Started for Me”: Trae Young Posts Unseen Video from Childhood, Gets Brutally Trolled by Fans

Trae Young just posted a wholesome video on X(formerly Twitter) of what appears to be his first game of basketball ever. In the clip that is rapidly gaining traction on NBA Twitter, a toddler Trae can be seen playing basketball with a bunch of other kids of his age at the local YMCA. While the adorable video warmed the hearts of many fans, others decided to troll the Atlanta Hawks star for obvious reasons.

Young posted the video about an hour ago on X with the caption, “Back to where the game started for me.. so surreal !” The clip has already garnered around 70k views at the time of writing. However, the video had something that captured the attention of fans.

In the adorable video of a bunch of boys and girls trying their best to play organized basketball, everybody seemed to travel with the ball all around the court without being called out for it. Trae was himself not innocent of this deplorable crime. Even though he stood out among the rest because of his shooting and dribbling, he still pranced around the court without bouncing the ball covering acres of space.

NBA fans didn’t take long to call out the refereeing in the game, or lack of it. Trae tried to pacify the travel-police by pleading guilty immediately, “I know I traveled a lottttt! All good tho, ref ain’t see it [laughing emojis, shrug emoji].” However, all it did was convince more people to join the crowd with pitchforks.

Fans troll Trae Young for traveling as a toddler

Fans went all guns blazing in the comment section to call out little Trae’s traveling violations. They had all kinds of jokes on Trae traveling.

Other jokes and comments followed.

Trae has really come a long way from his childhood days. However, he will be looking to improve his performance on the court this season with the Hawks currently in the fourth position in East Group A. They overall have a record of .500.