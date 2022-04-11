“I wouldn’t let LeBron James do sh*t!”: Stephen A Smith emphatically claims he could have led Lakers to a FAR less miserable season

Stephen A Smith makes an absolutely absurd take about LeBron James and the Lakers, along with their front office

The LA Lakers, man. Really, what do we say about them anymore?

A team that was expected to make the NBA Finals before the season started… isn’t even in the play-in tournament. How do you get things so ATROCIOUSLY wrong?

Well, for starters, no matter how good he is, you can’t have LeBron James calling the shots for who should be on the court with him. Why? Well, let’s just say, the term ‘LeGM’ is used as a meme for a reason.

Secondly, YOU CAN NOT HAVE LEBRON JAMES CALLING THE SHOTS ON THE ROSTER.

As much as some may disagree with that take, it seems that Stephen A Smith completely agrees with us… well, sort of.

He agrees with us on the fact that the franchise’s front office screwed up. But then… as Stephen A always does, he went the largest leap forward that has us going like… this.

Without further ado, how about we show you what in the world is going on, here?

Stephen A Smith announces that he could have led LeBron James and the Lakers to a FAR better season as President of Basketball operations

Oh yeah. You read that right.

To be more specific, here is a direct quote that captures what he said in it’s essence in the most accurate of ways.

“They can’t afford me, but the Lakers should hire me as President of Basketball Operations”

In case you wanted to see this catastrophe in full display, here is the ESPN video that has us facepalming our kisser into oblivion.

“They can’t afford me”? We’re sorry, is this the same guy as the one in the video below?

Stop it, Stephen A! You couldn’t manage the Sacramento Kings to a better future if you got the chance. And for those that may not know, at this point, not even moving a finger would be a mammoth-sized improvement right now.

We’re sorry to get personal here, but Stephen A Smith can’t even manage his own darn hairline. What in the world makes him think he can manage LeBron James and all the ‘suggestions’ he’d bring?

Stick to ‘analysis’, buddy. Before you find yourself outshining LeBron James and Michael Jordan’s immaculate GM skills.

