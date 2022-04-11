Basketball

“I wouldn’t let LeBron James do sh*t!”: Stephen A Smith emphatically claims he could have led Lakers to a FAR less miserable season

"I wouldn't let LeBron James do sh*t!": Stephen A Smith emphatically claims he could have led Lakers to a FAR less miserable season
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"He goes over the limit, he wants too much"- Red Bull chief admits he expected a much 'calmer' Max Verstappen following his 2021 World Title win
Next Article
Virat Kohli vs CSK stats and last 5 innings list: Virat Kohli vs DJ Bravo IPL records
NBA Latest Post
"I wouldn't let LeBron James do sh*t!": Stephen A Smith emphatically claims he could have led Lakers to a FAR less miserable season
“I wouldn’t let LeBron James do sh*t!”: Stephen A Smith emphatically claims he could have led Lakers to a FAR less miserable season

Stephen A Smith makes an absolutely absurd take about LeBron James and the Lakers, along…