Scottie Pippen, who blew through $27 million, added $80,000 to his bank balance thanks to the US government

Scottie Pippen hasn’t had the best of luck with his money, but thanks to one piece of farmland, he was able to net back some profit.

Jordan was the face of the NBA during the 90s as he led the Bulls to six Finals wins in the decade. Mike will always be remembered as the best player from the Chicago Bulls during that era, but make no mistake, Scottie Pippen was just as important as Jordan was to those Bulls teams.

Jordan was the “go get it”, score at will star while Pippen did a little bit of everything including the dirty work that often goes unnoticed on stat sheets and box scores. This is exactly what Phil Jackson referred to in an interview where he talked about Pippen’s role on the Bulls.

Scottie Pippen is 6-0 in the Finals. If Pippen can’t get respect for having 6 rings as the No.2 then NO ONE can have respect for being the No.2 pic.twitter.com/OsnTNBBzRp — Manny G (@emanuelgodina) June 28, 2021

Scottie Pippen lost a lot of money but also gained a lot of money

Through his playing days, and his investment deals off the court, Pippen has done well for himself. The Bulls legend has a net worth of $20 million, and he’s continuing to find ways to add to his fortune.

Of course, like everyone, Pippen isn’t perfect, and he ran into some financial problems in 2008. Of course, 2008 wasn’t an economically great time for anyone, but Pippen especially lost out massively.

Pippen netted massive losses due to a few bad investments. He ended up losing $27 million due to these bad investments as CNBC reported.

Pippen also owed $5 million to a bank because of a conflict he had with a private jet company. Despite the massive losses, Pippen was able to make up some money before.

Between 2003 and 2005, Pippen was cashing checks from the government that amounted to $80,000 for his farm. Pippen owning a farm is interesting, but apparently, it worked out for him. Pippen’s farm also popped in the news in 2018 when $50,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

