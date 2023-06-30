Backed By $10,000,000 Album Offer, Shaquille O’Neal’s Impromptu Rap Performance with Snoop Dogg Raised $2,700,000

Shaquille O’Neal is an incredibly talented athlete. His exploits on the basketball court aside, Shaq is also quite the talented musician. Now going by the moniker DJ Diesel, the four-time NBA Champion is also an amazing rapper. Having bagged a $10,000,000 contract for three albums, Shaq delivered, earning himself a gold and platinum album. Also known for his generosity, in 2021 during an event hosted by his Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, Shaq stepped onto the stage with Snoop Dogg and put on a show, raising $2,700,000 as celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, and Jimmy Kimmel watched on.

Following his 19-year stint in the NBA, O’Neal has found great success. His incredible business acumen has seen him make some smart investments and purchases en route to building a $400 million empire. This coupled with his work as an NBA analyst on Inside The NBA has made him an icon in the NBA community.

Shaquille O’Neal showed off his rap skills alongside Snoop Dogg at a charity event

In 1993, Shaquille O’Neal signed a huge $10,000,000 deal with Jive Records. He signed the deal after the label was sold following an appearance on the Arsenio Hall Show. It was here, that Shaq showed off his rapping ability when he got on stage with his favorite rap group, the Fu-Schnickens.

It was a mega-deal, as it featured a mega superstar. And, despite doubts, Shaq delivered, releasing two albums and earning a gold record for Shaq Fu: Da Return and most notably a platinum record for his first-ever album, Shaq Diesel.

“I was like, ‘I’ll take it.’ And so that’s how I started doing my albums. I never wanted to be a rapper, but I did want the opportunity to rap with all my favorite MCs, and just have fun and do the video with them, that’s what it’s all about for me.”

30 years later and Shaq hasn’t missed a beat. He is still an incredible musician, and in fact, he showed off his skills in 2021. Stepping onto the stage with his good friend Snoop Dogg, the duo performed a rendition of Dr. Dre’s Nuthin’ But A G Thang. It was an incredible performance, and all for charity, as they raised $2,700,000 for Shaq’s Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

Shaq truly is multifaceted when it comes to his talents. His success in the music industry both as a rapper and as a DJ is unprecedented. And, seeing as he continues to get involved with the industry, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Shaq is a generous man and has done some incredible things for charity

His performance with Snoop Dogg at the MGM Grand aside, Shaquille O’Neal has done a lot for charity. The $2,700,000 raised for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation is just a sliver of his contributions. From his work with his own charities to his donations to the Boys and Girls Club, to the immense amount of work he has done for communities world over.

He truly is a gem of a human being. His incredible NBA career and amazing work both on and off the court are a testament to this and showcase just what a great role model he is.