“No LeBron James team has ever lost five straight games until today”: LA Lakers earn an embarrassing record for the King in a loss against the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets without their MVP defeated Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. This extends their losing streak to 5, the longest in LBJ’s career.

Many thought the Christmas Day matchup between Lakers and Nets to be a bust due to the Covid outbreak. It was a lose-lose situation for the former as the Nets were severely shorthanded. Expectedly, the Lakers failed to capitalize on the situation and slipped down to the 8th seed.

It’s interesting to note that Clippers without their superstars are currently sitting at the 5th spot, whereas their city rivals with pretty much a stacked team are struggling to be in the play-in tournament.

James Harden and Patty Mills went off dropping 30+points each. James Harden, after missing 10 days, came back as the scoring beast from Houston fans were hoping for. He himself had a 36-10-10 triple-double on 40% shooting and 3 blocks to go along with it. They did what Lakers’ fans expected from LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

LeBron James and the Lakers are 0-5 since Anthony Davis injury

Almost every team they faced in the last 5 games was either down several starters or one with a terrible record. Despite that, LA Lakers lost games in a blowout manner. They officially have a longer losing streak than a winning streak this season.

The 4x MVP in his 19th year is nearly averaging 30 points a game playing 36+ minutes each night. Against the Brooklyn Nets, he scored 39-points on 56% FG, 7-assists, 9-rebounds, 3-steals, and a 1-block. Every other starter was a – on the +/- stat for the Lakers. It’s not enough to keep them going anymore.

He had a chance to pass Dwyane Wade for most Christmas day wins last night, but instead achieved a different career record. Before this, LeBron James has never lost 5 in a row. The Lakers roster is not as bad as the Cavaliers in 2018, yet they are struggling to make the playoffs.

No LeBron James team has ever lost five straight … until tonight — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) December 26, 2021

As if the embarrassing record wasn’t enough, Nets’ center Nic Claxton dunked on the King while Russell Westbrook had another inconsequential triple-double. He shot 4-20 when the Lakers needed him the most. AD is still 3 weeks away from returning. Although technically the upcoming schedule is easy, most of these teams have defeated them even when Davis was playing.

Let alone playoffs, the Lakers have to fight extremely hard in January just to make the play-in tournament.

