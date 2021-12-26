Basketball

“No LeBron James team has ever lost five straight games until today”: LA Lakers earn an embarrassing record for the King in a loss against the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets

"No LeBron James team has ever lost five straight games until today": LA Lakers earn an embarrassing record for the King in a loss against the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"I'm starting to accept the fact that Russell Westbrook’s last great season as a future Hall of Famer might have come as a rental in a Wizards uniform": NBA Twitter slams the former MVP for his lackluster performance against the Kevin Durant less Nets
Next Article
"I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.": NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry
NBA Latest Post
"I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.": NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry
“I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.”: NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry

Doris Burke came under the Twitter hammer  for her biasedness towards a big-name player/team again,…