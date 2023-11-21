“Backfired With The Approach”: Paul George ‘Regrets’ Playing Passive Against Kyrie Irving And Luka Doncic In 18-Point Loss

The Los Angeles Clippers expected ecstasy to embrace their side of the City of Angels following their acquisition of James Harden. The reality told a different tale as the franchise lost six back-to-back games, including an away defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. Clippers’ star Paul George recently reflected on that particular defeat on his show Podcast with P after his in-game approach backfired.

Advertisement

He described the Texas organization as “a two-headed monster” due to the presence of the two All-Star guards, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Paul then highlighted the change in his role in the roster since the arrival of Harden in Los Angeles. “I usually have that primary matchup of guarding the best or one of the best players,” he stated while explaining his adaptation.

Thus, during that in-season tournament match, the 33-year-old decided to guard Kyrie on the away court. “Let me save the energy defensively to just hone in on him” became George’s approach to limit Uncle Drew. So, he chose to “sacrifice the offensive side,” which eventually resulted in “a passive mindset” from the experienced two-way player.

Advertisement

“I didn’t feel myself offensively,” the 8x All-Star mentioned, looking back on his role for that game. The team had to pay a hefty price for that as they lost 144-126 with Irving and Luka combining for 71 points. So, he later added,

“It kinda backfired with the approach,”

as he candidly talked about his “Team first mindset” in depth.

Despite the unwanted outcome, Paul George emphasized the importance of the mindset following Harden’s inclusion. The small forward discussed how all the superstars of the franchise might need to do the same to earn a favorable result.

“At certain points of the season, that’s how it’s gonna be,”

Advertisement

Paul stated, pointing it out.

Are the good times knocking on the door for the Los Angeles Clippers?

The results did not do justice to the squad’s talent, as they kept on losing with the 2018 MVP. Despite being “frustrated” during that period, Paul mentioned, “We truly believe it’ll work.” Their persistence might just have paid off as they won their last two games, with James playing a key role in both.

In the game against the Houston Rockets, the point guard scored a game-winner in the deciding stage of the match. Harden had a misfiring night against the San Antonio Spurs in their recent victory but admitted to enjoying his role. The Clippers have allowed him “to be the creator and read the defenses.” Thus, the 10x All-Star believed that he had “earned that respect and proven that I’m able to do that.” With the team and the individuals gaining their confidence back, the future certainly looks exciting for the team.