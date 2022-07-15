Basketball

“LeBron James has spent the twilight years of his career honing his game to look like Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers star hits his three-point shots in a recent clip

“LeBron James has spent the twilight years of his career honing his game to look like Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers star hits his three-point shots in a recent clip
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Kobe Bryant, we can't use the word 'f*ggot'!": Black Mamba once was given a huge $100,000 fine for using an anti-gay slur
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James has spent the twilight years of his career honing his game to look like Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers star hits his three-point shots in a recent clip
“LeBron James has spent the twilight years of his career honing his game to look like Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers star hits his three-point shots in a recent clip

As LeBron James posted a clip of him knocking down shots from range, a fan…