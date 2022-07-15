“LeBron James has spent the twilight years of his career honing his game to look like Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers star hits his three-point shots in a recent clip

As LeBron James posted a clip of him knocking down shots from range, a fan stated that The King has been spending the twilight of his career shaping his game similar to Stephen Curry’s.

For nearly 20 years now, LeBron James has been dominating the league. Being one of the most versatile, physical, and endurable basketball players, King James has had a pretty illustrious career. With a resume as decorated as his – 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 6 All-Defensive selections, 4 MVPs, 4 NBA championships, and 4 Finals MVPs – there is no doubt as to why he is considered one of the GOATs.

Despite being 37 years old, Bron has shown no signs of slowing down soon. Playing in his 19th year this past campaign, LBJ somehow managed to defeat the infamous father time and put on a show despite the Lakers’ failures.

In the 56 games that James played for the LA-based franchise, the star forward went on to average a stellar 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on an impressive 52.4% shooting from the field.

This offseason, LeBron is preparing hard for the upcoming season. Hitting the gym at absurd hours, the future HOFer has been working on all aspects of his game. Recently, a clip of LBJ practicing his three-point shots went viral.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James practicing his long-distance shots

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

One user, in particular, pointed out the recent change in Bron’s game style during the “twilight” of his year, trying to shape it more like that of Stephen Curry’s.

Can’t help but notice LeBron has spent the twilight years of his career honing his game to look more like Steph https://t.co/xvHBh0J9Q9 — Duby Dub Dubs (@Punk_Basketball) July 15, 2022

No matter how we feel about GOAT conversations and Steph and MJ, LeBron is and always has been a beast, year 20, good lord!!! — Tim Sheehan (@inondehfsusld) July 15, 2022

Or he his just working on a flaw in his game… — Dan Barton (@dbarton2430) July 15, 2022

Steph Curry so inspirational. — who*I*am (@JoyPerfection) July 15, 2022

To be honest, LeBron has been an average three-point shooter all his life, having a career 3FG% of 34.6%. It doesn’t seem to be the case that the megastar is trying to clone Curry’s game. In fact, it should be a good sight for Lakers Nation, seeing LBJ work on his long-distance shots.

