“That motherf**ker can shoot with one eye man”: Rapper 2 Chainz lauds Stephen Curry for mastering the art of shooting the basketball

Famous rapper 2 Chainz hilariously stated that Stephen Curry could actually shoot the ball with only one opened.

It is more than fair to deem Stephen Curry as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. The Golden State Warriors leader is responsible for revolutionizing the league, with the association tossing up more three-pointers than ever.

Shooting at the highest efficiency and knocking down almost 4 3-pointers per game throughout his career, earlier this season, Curry broke Ray Allen’s three-point record. The 2-time MVP also became the only individual player in league history to reach the 3,000 3-PM mark.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal details his experience with the LA-based team while talking about LeBron James and co.’s title aspirations

Over the last decade, Steph has managed to leave spectators and even his opponents in awe of his efficient shooting. The 6-foot-2 shifty guard is a must-watch TV for enthusiasts all over the world. One of the many fans to be left stunned seeing Steph shoot is famous American rapper 2 Chainz.

“If Stephen Curry was blind this whole time, that sh*t was crazy”: 2 Chainz learns that the GSW guard got LASIK done last year

Recently, the Atlanta-based rapper made an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast. In the hour-long video, he spoke about Curry’s greatness and joked that #30 could even shoot with his one eye shut. The 44-year-old said:

“Man, Steph literally looks like he’s throwing the ball in. And sometimes… it becomes a form like, when it’s by the rim it’s like a gooseneck. From here it just looks like he just launching that, to just know where the rim is. Man, he literally can do this, I feel like, with one eye. I feel like that motherf**ker can shoot with one eye man. He knows where that motherf**ker is.”

After learning that Curry had undergone a LASIK surgery last year, 2 Chainz was baffled.

“If he was blind this whole time, that shit was crazy”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All the Smoke (@allthesmoke)

We know for a fact that Curry is going to continue to leave his fans mesmerized for years to come.

Also Read: Warriors’ Draymond Green has hefty goals set for him as he gets his 4th All-Star nod

So far this season, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been putting up yet another MVP campaign, averaging 25.7/5.4/6.4 while leading his team to the 2nd best record in the whole league.