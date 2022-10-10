‘Bad Boy’ Dennis Rodman Once Believed He Wasn’t Good Enough For Recently Out Of Closet Madonna

Dennis Rodman would admit to Oprah Winfrey that while dating Madonna, he believed he wasn’t good enough for her.

Dennis Rodman shed a part of himself that he felt wasn’t his true self back in 1993. Him not using that shotgun on himself, according to him on the Oprah Winfrey Show, was a way of him deleting the Rodman within him that he felt was fake and not real.

After that point in his life, the eventual 5x NBA champion did everything on his own accord. Tattoos, piercings, spontaneous trips to Las Vegas, and 100+ run-ins with the police are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what all Rodman indulged in during his heyday.

His carefree nature would eventually attract the attention of one of the greatest pop singers of all time: Madonna. The two wouldn’t date for long (6 months) but every single story that comes out about them is so outlandish that it feels like they were together for years on end.

Dennis Rodman claimed he once believed he wasn’t good enough for Madonna.

One thing Dennis Rodman didn’t have to worry about when it came to being romantically involved with Madonna was her wanting him for his wealth. He knew that the popstar wanted him for him and nothing else. So, when he first started dating her, he asked himself, ‘Why is she dating me?’ and even believed he wasn’t good enough for her.

“I always thought, ‘Why’s she after me?’ She told me certain things and she could have any man she wants in the world, any man she wants. So why me? And then it started to hit me. Well I got tattoos, I’m like the rebel of the NBA. She’s like the bad girl of entertainment.”

The similarities in the way they were both perceived in their respective industries was what eventually brought them together. Rodman would then go on to say that he started to care about her after figuring out the same and that she didn’t really want anything from him.

Madonna wanted to have Dennis’s child.

During the time of the interview shown above, Madonna was actually pregnant. However, it wasn’t with Dennis’s child. It very well could’ve been though as she made it very clear that she believed Dennis Rodman to be the ‘perfect physical specimen’.

She would even call him from across the country to let him know that she was ovulating. Rodman would fly to her on the East Coast but nothing would come of it. After their 6 month relationship, the two remained friends and never really got around to starting a family together.

Fast-forward to present day and she’s seemingly confirmed that he is part of the LGBTQ+ community with a video on social media.

