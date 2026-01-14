Bam Adebayo Hit With “Recruitment” Allegations After Hitting Ja Morant’s Celebration Amid Trade Rumors

Ja Morant might be on the trade block and if so, will arguably be the hottest commodity on the market, with a host of teams reportedly willing to bring him on board. Of course, there is no certainty about where he will land, but Bam Adebayo may have just spoiled it for those who enjoy sudden bombshells dropped on social media.

Advertisement

Adebayo hit a clutch three-pointer from the left wing that ultimately helped the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 127-121 on Tuesday night, and he celebrated by seemingly calling Morant over to South Beach. He copied Morant’s “grenade” celebration.

When Morant first introduced the controversial celebration, he mimicked pulling the pin from a grenade and tossing it toward the crowd, then followed it up by covering his ears. The pin gesture eventually stopped, but the ear-covering did not. And Adebayo did just that.

Bam Adebayo hit the grenade celebration Bro trying to recruit Ja Morant LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/iSfjaBWwhK — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 14, 2026

It did not take long for the NBA community to realize that it was a nod to Ja, or at least that is what the majority believed. Morant’s celebrations are unique and not something others resort to on a daily basis. So, Adebayo doing it at a time when it is common knowledge that Morant could be on his way out of Memphis makes the idea that he is trying to lure Morant to Miami seem extremely plausible.

Ja Morant with the new “grenade”celebration pic.twitter.com/Pd7IeUWD7C — Hoops (@Hoopss) April 9, 2025

There have also been strong rumors linking Morant to the Heat, with NBA journalist Rachel Nichols even revealing that the franchise is interested in him. It would be an intriguing addition and would certainly inject some life into a Heat team that needs inspiration heading into the postseason.

On the other hand, Zach Lowe has explicitly stated that the Heat don’t want to sign the controversial superstar.

Morant himself has not commented on the Heat at all. It remains to be seen whether these are merely murmurs or something more concrete, because a grenade celebration alone cannot determine a trade.

After all, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies did the same celebration in Memphis’ last game. That does not mean Morant will now want to remain in Tennessee.