“Got a Lot of D**k on Your Mind”: Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union Responded to Rapper’s Transphobic Comments about Zaya Wade
Nithin Joseph
|Published 25/03/2023
Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been married for nine years now. And, over the course of their marriage, they have built a beautiful and loving family. A family, consisting of themselves and four beautiful children.
One of the children, Zaya Wade, D-Wade’s 15-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, has garnered much attention. In 2020, Zaya came out to her parents and the world as trans. Both her father and adopted mother have supported her.
However, not everyone has been as supportive as Dwyane and Gabrielle. Apart from her birth mother, Siohvaughn Funches, rapper Boosie Badazz has voiced his disapproval, prompting Union to bash him in an interview.
Gabrielle Union, wife of Dwyane Wade bashes rapper Boosie Badazz for his transphobic comments
As of 2023, the world has become a lot more accepting. Unfortunately, there are still a few people who are threatened by people living their lives. Like American rapper, Boosie Badazz.
The 40-year-old has come under a ton of criticism following several homophobic and transphobic rants. And, his most recent comments were directed toward Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade.
In his rant, Boosie refused to accept Zaya’s transition, criticizing her choices, and refusing to refer to her by her accepted pronouns. This drew the ire of Zaya’s stepmother Gabrielle Union, who bashed Boosie in an interview with Jemelle Hill.
“Sorry, Boosie! He’s so preoccupied. It’s almost like thou doth protest too much Lil Boos. You got a lot of d**k on your mind!”
#GabrielleUnion shades, the fuck out of #BoosieBadazz ——. Well done Sis. pic.twitter.com/BGwuSikZ9Z
— chase adair (@Air8Adair) December 4, 2022
Safe to say, Boosie Badazz was feeling quite peeved about the actress’s comments. But, the insults come with the territory when you refuse to become more accepting. Hopefully, Gabrielle’s jabs get through to the rapper, but given recent evidence, it looks like he is unlikely to change.
Boosie Badazz called out Gabrielle Union for supposedly “gay bashing” him
It looks like Gabrielle Union’s comments have not had much of an effect on Boosie Badazz. In fact, it seems to have made the rapper even more hostile. In a recent interview, he called out Dwyane Wade’s wife for apparently “gay bashing” him, meaning he clearly didn’t get the message.
Unfortunately, Boosie is just one of many who refuse to change their ways. Despite this, individuals like the Flash’s daughter, Zaya continue to be an inspiration. And, with support from the right people like Gabrielle Union, the movement will continue to move forward in spite of the negativity.