“Got a Lot of D**k on Your Mind”: Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union Responded to Rapper’s Transphobic Comments about Zaya Wade

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been married for nine years now. And, over the course of their marriage, they have built a beautiful and loving family. A family, consisting of themselves and four beautiful children.

One of the children, Zaya Wade, D-Wade’s 15-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, has garnered much attention. In 2020, Zaya came out to her parents and the world as trans. Both her father and adopted mother have supported her.

However, not everyone has been as supportive as Dwyane and Gabrielle. Apart from her birth mother, Siohvaughn Funches, rapper Boosie Badazz has voiced his disapproval, prompting Union to bash him in an interview.

Gabrielle Union, wife of Dwyane Wade bashes rapper Boosie Badazz for his transphobic comments

As of 2023, the world has become a lot more accepting. Unfortunately, there are still a few people who are threatened by people living their lives. Like American rapper, Boosie Badazz.

The 40-year-old has come under a ton of criticism following several homophobic and transphobic rants. And, his most recent comments were directed toward Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade.

In his rant, Boosie refused to accept Zaya’s transition, criticizing her choices, and refusing to refer to her by her accepted pronouns. This drew the ire of Zaya’s stepmother Gabrielle Union, who bashed Boosie in an interview with Jemelle Hill.