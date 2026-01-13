Miami Heat Likely Not Interested in Ja Morant, Per Zach Lowe

The NBA trade deadline is just over three weeks away, which means the rumor mill is currently working overtime. Contenders will be looking to fortify their rosters for a playoff run, tanking teams will offload players for future assets, and disgruntled stars and teams will just be looking for a change. That’s where Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies seem to be heading.

Advertisement

It’s been a tumultuous and disappointing tenure for Morant in Memphis, especially since he has shown such promise throughout his career. As he’s clashed with the new coaching staff and seen his production fall off, though (not to mention his ongoing injury issues), many people around the league expect him to get a change of scenery soon.

One team that could be in the market for a point guard is the Miami Heat, but NBA insider Zach Lowe is skeptical that they’ll actually pull the trigger on a Ja deal.

Zach Lowe thinks the Miami Heat will check in on Ja Morant but not have much interest “I don’t sense a huge amount of interest from Miami but I bet they’ll look at it. I bet they look at it’s cause they lost 4 of 5. It’s clear what they are. They’re an average team…. They… pic.twitter.com/f1D8E3e1F7 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 13, 2026

Lowe said that he doesn’t see the Heat being super serious about trading for Ja, but that the financials involved might still make them reconsider.

“I think Miami knows what they are,” he said after calling them an average team. “And they might have an either/or choice to make with Herro or Powell long term, like do we really want to have both of those guys for $70 million a year or whatever,” Lowe added.

“For as big as Ja’s contract is, because he didn’t make All-NBA, it’s ‘only’ $40-something million dollars, it’s not like a $55-, $60-million just albatross of a contract,” he continued. “I would still bet no on Miami, but I bet they at least take a look.”

The overlap between Tyler Herro’s and Norman Powell’s skill sets do make this an interesting move to consider, assuming Memphis would be interested in getting one of them back.

The Grizzlies did just trade Desmond Bane to the Magic this past offseason, so they may have use for a productive wing to take his place, especially if it means what may be an addition by subtraction by extricating themselves from Ja.

The Heat are usually active at the deadline. Last year they traded Jimmy Butler to the Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, and the year before, they acquired Terry Rozier from the Hornets. Whether or not they’re in on Ja, they can be expected to do something in the coming weeks.