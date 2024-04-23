Jamal Murray’s Buzzer-Beater Game-Winner Earns Him ‘Clutchest Closing’ Tag From Skip Bayless

Credits: Apr 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the fourth quarter during game two during the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprising change of events, Skip Bayless cheered for the Los Angeles Lakers for the entirety of their Game 2 clash against the Denver Nuggets. Spamming on X (formerly “Twitter”), Bayless was also seen rooting for LeBron James. However, reacting to the game-winning shot of Jamal Murray, Skip couldn’t contain his excitement, lauding the Nuggets guard for “some of the clutchest closing” ever.

Very unlike Skip Bayless, the FS1 analyst was extremely elated, hyping LeBron James throughout the course of the contest. Even after the King knocked down back-to-back three-pointers midway into the fourth quarter, Bayless was ecstatic, to say the least. The 72-year-old, who is infamous for unreasonably criticizing James, was revealed to be impressed by the latter.

However, it didn’t take long before the UNDISPUTED host showed his other side. In the subsequent tweet, Bayless implied that LBJ missing a wide-open three-pointer resulted in the Purple & Gold’s loss.

Jamal Murray’s game-winning buzzer-beater had Skip in disbelief at first.

Merely a few minutes later, the analyst went on to shower Murray with some lofty praise. After shedding light on Jamal’s subpar shooting display throughout the tie, the 6ft 4” guard was complimented with “clutchest closing” tag by the former sports journalist.

The Canadian did have an incredible showcase in the final period – recording 14 points on 75% FG.

Skip Bayless has been part of the sports media industry for almost 50 years. Considering the fact that Bayless has witnessed some of the most impressive sporting performances, and is still praising Murray for his “clutchest closing” says a lot about the Denver Nuggets sharpshooter’s outing in the final minutes.

The dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic (27 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists) and Jamal Murray (20 points) lead the Colorado side to a 101-99 win (coming back from a 20-point deficit), going up 2-0 in the seven-game series. Having won all of the past 10 matchups against the LA side, Michael Malone’s boys will now be high on confidence as they fly back to California. Hoping to get extended rest before facing either the Anthony Edwards-led Wolves or Kevin Durant’s Suns in the next round, the defending champs will aim to wrap up the opening series soon.