Baron Davis Challenges Draymond Green That He Can Still Make the Warriors Roster at 45 Years of Age

Baron Davis was one of the most explosive guards in the NBA during the 2000s. He was at the helm of the Golden State Warriors when they pulled off the biggest upset in NBA playoffs history against the Dallas Mavericks in 2007. The 2x All-Star left the Warriors in 2008 and his NBA career ended within a few years of the departure. However, Davis still thinks he has what it takes to be an NBA player.

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, the 45-year-old made a wager with Green about making a comeback for the Warriors in the NBA.

Davis hilariously claimed that he could make the Warriors squad right now if he just got back in shape this summer. Of course, Warriors forward Draymond Green scoffed at the possibility. He challenged Davis to get in shape by the Warriors’ training camp next year.

But Davis took things up a notch and declared that he can make the roster this year itself despite the camp being less than two months away. Green didn’t buy the notion and reminded the 2x steals leader that he doesn’t have the required physique to handle NBA-level competition.

However, Davis seemed adamant that he could make it work. He even devised a strategy to compensate for his lack of fitness and age, “I can make the Warriors…That ain’t no problem…Bro, I’m like a Baby Luka, I’ll be like a baby Luka for y’all. What! Coming off the bench, I’ll be like a Baby Luka, dimes, eight, nine.”

Afterwards, Davis agreed to take a year off and work out to ensure that he is ready to make the roster before the 2025-26 season. While envisioning his role for the squad, he declared that he would be a fat point guard dishing out passes.

Davis and Green pretty much ended up making the wager in the end.

Davis relished the opportunity to troll Green. He knows that an NBA comeback is definitely not on the cards. The former NBA guard is fast approaching the age of 50.

The former Warriors star was also plagued by serious injuries throughout his career, and the toil was too hard to take by the end of his NBA career. He last played in the league during the 2011-12 season. Later on, Davis had a successful G-League stint with the Delaware 76ers in 2016.

Davis featured in 227 games for the Warriors during his NBA stint, putting up 20.1 points, 8.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2 steals per game. He is one of the cult heroes in the Warriors lore.