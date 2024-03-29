Battling for the 6th Seed, Luka Doncic’s Availability vs Kings Bound to Worry Mavericks Fans

The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a two-game mini-series with the Sacramento Kings. Having already secured the first game, the Mavs will head into Golden 1 Center on Friday, hoping to close the series 2-0. However, Dallas star Luka Doncic has been flagged on the injury report.

The 6’8″ guard is tagged as ‘Questionable’ for the matchup, as he continues to struggle with his left ankle. The injury report states ‘Left Achilles soreness’ as the diagnosis in Doncic’s case. Further, Maxi Kleber has also been flagged as questionable, struggling with right knee soreness.

No one knows the origins of Luka’s injury, as the Mavericks star was ‘questionable’ for Tuesday’s matchup against the Jazz, as well. He finally suited up before the game and led the Mavericks to victory, as the Slovenian recorded 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists, adding another triple-double to his name.

The upcoming matchup against the Kings will be of paramount importance for Doncic and the Mavericks, as the Texas-based team could end up losing the 6th spot on the table.

The Mavericks are only a game ahead of the Suns, and a single loss or victory could mean serious problems. With the playoffs just 10 games away, it’s understandable why Doncic might have to suit up regardless of injury troubles.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs can win it all

The Dallas Mavericks have been on an unprecedented, 9-1 run over the last ten games. They are in the 6th spot, in a crowded Western Conference, courtesy of the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. However, without the leading scorer, this season, the Mavericks have won just three of their six matchups.

Doncic has led the offense, leading the league in scoring this season. The 25-year-old is putting MVP-level numbers, averaging 33.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.8 assists on 48.7 shooting. Irving, on the other hand, is averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, sinking 49.1 FGs, which is mostly the lowest including his last four seasons.

Even though it might seem that Doncic has taken away the limelight from the shifty guard, Kai came through for the team in a clutch situation with his left-handed floater taking away the win from the hands of the defending champions.

From the looks of it, Doncic will secure his first scoring title this year, as the regular season will soon end. Having already had some time to play with each other, both Doncic and Irving are starting to gel well. With the Slovenian having a string of injury issues, as of late, offensive leadership will probably fall to Irving as the veteran guard has shown that he can win at the highest level.