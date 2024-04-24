Rachel Nichols Profusely Praises Kyrie Irving For Leaving Past ‘Decisions’ Behind and Turning Into a Veteran Presence

Most of Kyrie Irving‘s tenure in the NBA was surrounded by noise and controversies. However, after one year of staying in Dallas, the 2015-16 NBA champion seems to have found peace. From taking game-winning shots for his team to backing them up inside the locker room, Kai has been the backbone of the Mavs run this season. It is noticeable from his demeanor and actions on and off the court. Irving recently received his flowers from analyst Rachel Nichols, who highly praised the change he has embraced lately.

The analyst profusely praised the 2014 All-Star MVP, highlighting how he has grown beyond his past decisions that had somewhat tainted his legacy. Speaking to Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson on ‘UNDISPUTED’, Nichols remarked,

“I want to give him though, so much credit. We only ask of people is growth. You can’t be perfect and all we ask for you to do is learn from the things that you do wrong, be better, try to be better. That’s what we want, and he has done that.”

Nichols also revealed how Irving had confessed to her that he had learned ‘not to touch the stove when it’s hot.’ This statement enamored her, who seemed ensured about his overall growth. She also added that Irving has shifted his focus completely on basketball and established his veteran presence with the Mavs,

“Those guys in the locker room talk over and over about how Luka is the star in the real question. But Kyrie is the voice in the locker room. He really has become such a veteran presence for them [Dallas Mavericks] that has been such a leadership role.”

When Irving first arrived at the Mavs last summer, he struggled to find the rhythm alongside Luka Doncic. However, right now the pair has been more dominating than ever. Kyrie-Luka duo has won 12 out of 13 last matchups, while Kyrie has also embraced his role as a co-star to facilitate Doncic dominating the floor. Both have elevated each other’s game and their team without Kai getting into any trouble.

Kyrie Irving hasn’t faced many controversies since joining the Mavs

As surprising as it sounds, Kyrie Irving has been out of drama for the first time, in a while. As the Mavs continue heading into their playoff campaign, the guard seems healthy and in form for his first postseason with co-star Luka Doncic. He experienced his longest stretch of consecutive games since his title season, pushing the Mavs to the 50-win mark for a fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Irving admitted that reaching this stage wasn’t an easy task. As per the Associated Press, the Mavs guard said, “It took a long time to get here. I know what it feels like to fail for the past six years and not reach our team goals or individual goals. I use that energy to get me prepared for what’s coming.” Given his chemistry with Luka Doncic, Irving definitely has a chance to lead the Mavs deep into the playoffs, or perhaps the title series.