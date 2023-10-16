“Beat Every MF Super Team”: 3 Years Before Teaming Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Coldly Rejected Offer to Play Alongside Superstars

Damian Lillard had to make a tough decision during the year 2020. Lillard could either choose to extend his contract, or not sign and explore the free-agent market. At the same time, a source close to Lillard, Earl J. Watson said that he was even approached by a super team to join them, as he posted on X (Formerly Twitter)

Lillard proceeded to coldly reject the offer from the team. Ironically, Dame would find himself back in the same situation just three years later, this time choosing a different path, joining forces with Giannis and the Bucks. This move surely pushed the Bucks into superteam status.

Damian Lillard rejects superteams offer

The offseason of 2020, was an interesting one. With the likes of Jrue Holiday and Christan Wood hitting the market, Dame could have found a Championship-winning team easily. A tweet from 2020, from a source close to Dame, Earl Watson, provided some interesting insight into Dame’s 2020 offseason. The tweet from Earl read “Since @Dame_Lillard won’t say it, I will! Before Dame’s last extension he was approached to join a super team! He immediately called me & I’m assuming it’s because he respects me! I asked him, “what do you want to do”?!“.

Earl would in a string of tweets provide more information about his conversation with the Blazers star. Earl recalled Damian saying ” Big EJ, I want to stay in Portland, build it with my teammates & beat every mf super team“. Earl recalls his response being “Real ones do things others are afraid to endure”! Dame would proceed to thug it out with the Blazers for three more seasons, before calling it quits just a few weeks back. Though Damian hates the idea of super teams, it’s undeniable that The Milwaukee Bucks are a superteam in their own right.

Damian Lillard and the Bucks

Damian’s objective of taking down superteams didn’t age too well. Even though the Buck weren’t your prototypical super team, they were contenders and Champions. Dame coming onto the Bucks has taken them to super team status now, at least for the foreseeable future.

But Giannis doesn’t care about superteam chatter, because for the first time in his career, The Greek freak will be playing with an All-NBA point guard. Giannis even described the event of finding out about the Damian Lillard trade as “It’s like when your heart sinks into your b**t”. With the regular season starting soon, it will be interesting to see how the duo of Dame and Giannis pan out.