“Does LeBron James Still Spank You Bronny James?”: $10 Million Nike Athlete Receives Atrocious Twitch Donations

As the next heir to the ‘James throne’, Bronny James is doing quite well for himself despite still being very much in his teens. He’s currently one of the top ranked guards in his class coming out of high school and when it comes to establishing himself from a passive income standpoint, he’s already stepped foot in the right direction.

Bronny has NIL deals with both PSD Underwear and now, Nike, bringing his reported net worth to $10 million. His father, LeBron James, is Nike’s most profitable athlete after having signed with them coming out of high school. He’s clearly following in his footsteps but also blazing his own path along the way.

One thing, amongst many, that Bronny has indulged in that’s quite unique to him is his streaming content. He’s quite constant with his Twitch streams as he plays NBA 2K for the most part. While this is quite fun, there are equal downsides to it as well.

Bronny James gets incredibly ridiculous donations on Twitch

Given just how big of a figure Bronny James is in the realm of basketball, it’s easy to understand why and how he attracts a large crowd on any public forum. Though, with such a large crowd comes an inordinate amount of people who simply can’t say the right thing when need be.

Bronny unfortunately has fallen victim to this on stream a multitude of times. Through donations, he gives his viewers a chance to send him voice messages. A majority of the messages linked to these donations however are incredibly s*xual in nature.

Everything from lewd comments about his father to asking about whether or not he’ll date Zaya Wade, the donations he gets range from disrespectful to wildly inappropriate.

Bronny James college offers

Despite being in middle school, Bronny James received college offers from collegiate powerhouses like Duke and Kentucky. Though, over the past half decade, it’s unclear if those offers still stand to this day.

As of 2022, only 3 universities have confirmed that they have offered Bronny scholarships post high school: Memphis, USC, and of course, the University of Ohio.

Given that he is from Ohio, Buckeye Nation can feel confident in their ability to snag LeBron James’s first born from other colleges across the country. It also helps when LeBron himself has raved about the campus and said he would’ve attended that specific college if he went to college.

