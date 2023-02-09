Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Suns Release Injury Update for 6ft 5” Star

Feb 7, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) runs up court after a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns just managed to pull one of the greatest trades in franchise history. In exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and a few picks, the Suns have managed to add Kevin Durant to a roster that consists of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton.

BREAKING: Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/09hd9mbxfa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023

With a team as great as theirs, now, Monty Williams’ boys are easily one of the biggest powerhouses expected to come out of the West. Placed 5th in the standings, they have grabbed 3 straight wins on their current road trip.

As the Arizona-based franchise now travels to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks, PHX releases an injury report for the clash tonight.

Also Read: Clippers and Chicago Join the Race to Acquire Lakers’ 2-Season Nightmare

Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs the Hawks?

D-Book missed 21 games from late December all the way to 7th February due to a groin injury he sustained during the Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

In his return to the lineup, the 6-foot-5 guard played 26 minutes. Seeming a bit rusty, the 26-year-old had a 19-point, 4-rebound, and 6-assist performance on a 40/25/71.4 shooting split.

For their upcoming clash against Trae Young and co., Booker will be sidelined under groin injury management.

#Suns update: Devin Booker out Thursday at #Hawks under groin injury management after making his return Tuesday from a 21-game absence https://t.co/qi8UiJ9J6x pic.twitter.com/Jjjd9c0bmM — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 8, 2023

However, we could witness the All-Star trio of KD, Booker, and CP3 as early as the Suns’ back-to-back contest on 10th February against the Pacers.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Cheers 8x All-Star From the Sidelines, Claims He Will Be a Good Fit for the Team