“Hey man, those Boston fans are great as they’re saying f**k you Draymond”: Warriors forward takes a dig at commissioner Adam Silver

Warriors forward Draymond Green addresses the obscenities of the Celtics fans at the TD Garden, taking an indirect dig at Commissioner Adam Silver for encouraging it.

Well, it’s no secret that Draymond Green is not the most likable guy in the NBA, especially for opposition fans. The four-time champion’s argumentative and no holds barred attitude often gets him on the wrong side of the officials and opponents.

Nonetheless, Green has no plans of changing and is least bothered by what others perceive him to be, leading to the Warriors forward having a loyal section of haters everywhere he goes. The 2022 NBA Finals is the most recent example where the Celtics fans at the TD Garden unleashed their wrath on Green.

While Green struggled with his performances, the crowd at the TD Garden made it no less difficult for him. The Celtics fans were ruthless, to say the least, booing and cursing Green every time he touched the ball. Matters reached a point where Green’s wife would call out the Celtics fans for their misconduct.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to call out Celtics fans for their ‘F**k you Draymond’ chants as well as calling him a ‘b**ch’ and a ‘motherf**ker’ in front of her kids. pic.twitter.com/v3E7kajQDL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

They were deafening f**k you Draymond chants at the Garden. Many, including Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr, believed Celtics fans crossed the line. However, Commissioner Silver had a different outlook.

“I love the energy Boston fans bring to the game,” #NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says in response to the Garden crowd screaming F– You Draymond [Green]. “I want fans to enjoy themselves, of course from the league office you want to see it done with respect, but I get it.” #wcvb pic.twitter.com/pNok8CaBFU — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) June 9, 2022

Green, who recently appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, reflected on the relationship between the fans and players, even taking indirect shots at Commissioner Silver.

“Commissioner Silver, let them do their thing but let me do my thing and don’t hit my pocketbook”: Draymond Green sends out a clear message.

While Green had nothing but appreciation for Silver’s role as a commissioner, he didn’t seem too pleased with the latter’s comments on the Celtics fans. The league had released a strict code of conduct for the fans at the arenas off-late, not hesitating to take strict actions against the unruly sections.

Thus Silver’s comments come as a bit of surprise, considering the profanities chanted out loud on national television. During a recent interaction with Trevor Noah, Green spoke about his back and forth with the Celtics fans.

“Well, I used to feel like fans should be stopped from saying some of the things that they say. Then Commissioner Silver comes out and says, ‘Hey man, those Boston fans are great as they’re saying f**k you Draymond.’

The former DPOY added that Silver was one of the greatest CEOs in America, let alone the commissioner of a sports league.

“But he’s (Adam Silver) like, ‘oh that’s great.’ So my response to that is great, cool, can I turn and yell f**k them, because if I can then no problem.”

“At some point, you’re kind of allowing them to do this and encouraging it in a way because they know, ‘If I yell that to Draymond and he says that back to me, he’s getting fined $25K-50K.”

(Timestamp: 7:04 mark)

Well, Green does make some valid points as we all were witness to some of the expletives thrown at the four-time All-Star during the games in Boston.

